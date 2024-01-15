ukenru
Switzerland to host conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in October

Switzerland to host conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in October

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25544 views

Switzerland is planning to host a conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in October, Amherst has announced. The country has also approved a four-year, 100 million franc aid package to support these efforts.

Switzerland plans to hold a conference in Geneva on humanitarian demining in Ukraine. It is to be held in October. This was stated by Swiss President Viola Amherd during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The President of Switzerland said that the central issue for Ukraine's recovery is mine clearance, recalling that her country has approved a four-year assistance package worth 100 million francs.

12.10.23, 10:51 • 265941 view

"A conference on this issue will be held in Geneva this October," Amherd said.

She emphasized that humanitarian demining is a prerequisite for Ukrainians to return to their homes and harvest their crops.

"If such a large exporting country as Ukraine harvests less, it will have global negative consequences," the Swiss president added.

Recall

Switzerland plans to provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion francs between 2025 and 2028.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

