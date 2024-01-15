Switzerland to host conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in October

Switzerland plans to hold a conference in Geneva on humanitarian demining in Ukraine. It is to be held in October. This was stated by Swiss President Viola Amherd during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The President of Switzerland said that the central issue for Ukraine's recovery is mine clearance, recalling that her country has approved a four-year assistance package worth 100 million francs.

"A conference on this issue will be held in Geneva this October," Amherd said.

She emphasized that humanitarian demining is a prerequisite for Ukrainians to return to their homes and harvest their crops.

"If such a large exporting country as Ukraine harvests less, it will have global negative consequences," the Swiss president added.

Recall

Switzerland plans to provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion francs between 2025 and 2028.