Over 1800 shells destroyed by Ukrainian sappers in the de-occupied territories over the week

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97668 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110381 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153073 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148407 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31558 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28158 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35085 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28418 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25340 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252838 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225492 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97668 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69602 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113403 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114275 views
Over 1800 shells destroyed by Ukrainian sappers in the de-occupied territories over the week

Over 1800 shells destroyed by Ukrainian sappers in the de-occupied territories over the week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41124 views

This week, Ukrainian sappers found and destroyed more than 1,800 explosive devices left by Russians in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, clearing more than 1,478 hectares of land from munitions.

Since the beginning of the week of February 12-18, demining units of the State Special Transport Service have discovered, seized and neutralized 1806 explosive shells left by Russians. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, most of the shells were found and defused in Kharkiv region - 1,237 munitions.

Kherson region is next in the ranking of demining this week. There, 388 explosive items were found and destroyed.

Mykolaiv region is the third most mine-contaminated region. There, demining experts destroyed 151 shells.

Zaporizhzhya region closes the list, where Ukrainian sappers defused three dozen shells.

Image

It is noted that as of February 18, an area of 1478.21 hectares has been demined (checked):

Kherson - 1279.96

Mykolaivska - 98.38

Kharkiv - 26.31

Zaporizhzhia - 73.56

Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, units of the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services have discovered, seized and defused 108553 explosive items.

Zelenskyy: 174 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are currently contaminated with Russian mines and ammunition15.01.24, 20:19 • 24900 views

Optional

The area of 61236.42 hectares was cleared of mines.

Water area - 21.66 hectares

Roads - 833.43 km

Railroad tracks - 2293.68 km

Power lines - 435.87 km

Gas pipelines - 40.46 km

Image

We appeal to residents of the de-occupied territories to stay away from fields, forests, forest belts and water bodies! Do not drive off the roads to the side of the road! Only walk on hard surfaces. And if you see a suspicious object, do not approach it, do not touch it and call 101!

 ," the military reminded.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarHealthTechnologies
state-transport-special-serviceState Transport Special Service
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising