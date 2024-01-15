ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelenskyy: 174 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are currently contaminated with Russian mines and ammunition

Zelenskyy: 174 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are currently contaminated with Russian mines and ammunition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24905 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine's territory are contaminated with Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. He announced plans to hold two conferences on demining this year with the support of Switzerland.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 174 thousand square kilometers of our territory are currently contaminated with Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. The president said this during a joint press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd, UNN reports.

"Currently, 174 thousand square kilometers of our territory are contaminated with Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. And it would be very difficult for any country in the world to cope with this task alone. Fortunately, Ukraine has friends who are helping. Switzerland is among them, and we have discussed holding two conferences on demining this year in the spring and fall," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky thanked Switzerland for its assistance in demining Ukrainian territories.

Recall

Swiss President Viola Amherd saidthat Switzerland plans to hold a conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in Geneva in October.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

