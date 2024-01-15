Zelenskyy: 174 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are currently contaminated with Russian mines and ammunition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 174 thousand square kilometers of our territory are currently contaminated with Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. The president said this during a joint press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd, UNN reports.

"Currently, 174 thousand square kilometers of our territory are contaminated with Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. And it would be very difficult for any country in the world to cope with this task alone. Fortunately, Ukraine has friends who are helping. Switzerland is among them, and we have discussed holding two conferences on demining this year in the spring and fall," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky thanked Switzerland for its assistance in demining Ukrainian territories.

Recall

Swiss President Viola Amherd saidthat Switzerland plans to hold a conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in Geneva in October.