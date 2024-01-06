Drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky announced new lines of cooperation with partners
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy plans to strengthen drone capabilities and counter Russian drones through new cooperation with partners.
We are preparing new lines of cooperation with partners, in particular on drones, to strengthen our capabilities in the use of drones and in countering Russian drones. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
It's been a long day today with a lot of meetings. We are planning for the next week - important international events. We are preparing new lines of cooperation with partners, in particular on drones, on strengthening our capabilities in the use of drones and in countering Russian drones, in strengthening electronic warfare
