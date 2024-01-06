Drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky announced new lines of cooperation with partners

We are preparing new lines of cooperation with partners, in particular on drones, to strengthen our capabilities in the use of drones and in countering Russian drones. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

It's been a long day today with a lot of meetings. We are planning for the next week - important international events. We are preparing new lines of cooperation with partners, in particular on drones, on strengthening our capabilities in the use of drones and in countering Russian drones, in strengthening electronic warfare - Zelensky said during his evening address.

