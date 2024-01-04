ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Supply of additional air defense systems and missiles to them: Zelensky on the number one priority

Supply of additional air defense systems and missiles to them: Zelensky on the number one priority

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123486 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is prioritizing the purchase of additional air defense systems and missiles amid ongoing Russian attacks.

The entire team of Ukrainian diplomats is doing 100%  to ensure the supply of additional air defense systems and missiles for them. This is the number one priority. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, UNN reports. 

"These days, many regions of our country - various cities and villages, districts and border areas, both near the front and throughout the territory - have been subjected to Russian shelling, massive missile attacks, and constant attacks by the "Shahed". It is obvious that the leaders of the terrorist state tried to use this New Year's time - the end of last year, the first days of this year - to break our spirit and to bring back the old, last year's threat. The threat of destroying our energy, the foundations of our life," Zelensky said. 

He noted that Ukraine's sky defenders are doing everything possible to protect the state. 

"The entire team of our diplomats, all those responsible for communicating with partners, Ukrainian representatives abroad are doing everything possible to ensure the supply of additional air defense systems and missiles to them. This is the number one priority," Zelensky said. 

He also noted that  exactly the same number one priority is new support packages for Ukrainian  soldiers

"Artillery, including 155 caliber, electronic warfare equipment, new drones and other necessary items. I am grateful to all our partners who are already forming new support packages. There will be a lot of relevant communication this month," Zelensky said. 

Addendum

Zelensky had a conversation with Sunak. They talked about strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

