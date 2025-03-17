Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne has died of a rare cancer at the age of 43. In October 2023, she announced that she was suffering from adrenocortical carcinoma, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Dequenne's relatives and agent said that the award-winning actress died on Sunday in a hospital near Paris.

In April 2024, Dequenne shared the inspiring news of a complete remission, expressing her determination to return to her career and the life she had.

I almost forgot, because today after 13 days I was leaving the hospital... What a difficult battle - she wrote on social media.

But later her health deteriorated when she had a relapse of the disease at the end of last year. On December 1, the actress told French TV show TF1 that she was focusing on her health, and publicly acknowledged that her condition was deteriorating.

"I know I won't live as long as planned," she said.

Reference

Emilie Dequenne was born on August 29, 1981 in Belgium. Her first role in the Dardenne brothers' film "Rosetta" marked the beginning of her acting career. Dequenne then won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999.

She then distinguished herself in such films as "Brotherhood of the Wolf" directed by Christophe Gans (2001), "The Housekeeper" by Claude Berri (2002) and "Very Merry Widows" by Catherine Corsini (2003).

Dequenne has also received a number of other awards for appearing in mostly French-language films, including the 2009 film "The Girl on the Train" and the 2012 drama "Our Children".

In 2010, she attended the Cannes Film Festival with a special screening of Frank Richard's "The Pack".

She then returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her triumph with the Dardenne brothers and promote the English-language disaster film "Survive," which was released that year.

In an interview with The Action, Dequenne said she didn't know she was sick when she was filming the movie. It was the last film she starred in before her illness forced her to stop working.

She is survived by her husband Michel Ferracci and daughter.

Addition

