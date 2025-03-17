Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer

$41.320.07
47.030.11
ukenru
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved
Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 30527 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 64029 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 111825 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106000 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

Exclusive
April 15, 12:10 PM • 60361 views

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

April 15, 07:31 AM • 71682 views

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Exclusive
April 14, 04:00 PM • 186078 views

Hiding behind the IMF, Hetmantsev is trying to push a bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund through the Rada

Exclusive
April 14, 01:44 PM • 150360 views

Lowering prices on "chips and soda" is not about medical necessity. People's Deputy criticized the Top 100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

April 14, 12:59 PM • 158087 views

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

Exclusive
April 14, 11:31 AM • 138553 views

Fake disability: how many employees of state and law enforcement agencies are in the focus of investigators – the SBI response

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
3.1m/s
32%
Popular news

In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

April 15, 12:43 PM • 12484 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16831 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14803 views

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

April 15, 02:57 PM • 13735 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 11978 views
Publications

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 111828 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106003 views

"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper

April 15, 10:42 AM • 85789 views

"Rivne Vertical": How Ivanna Smachylo headed the State Property Fund of Ukraine and what Minister Koval has to do with it

April 15, 09:24 AM • 98128 views

The court is not a decree: how ARMA, under the leadership of Duma, demonstrates disregard for the law

April 15, 07:22 AM • 128125 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Mykhailo Radutskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Europe

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

06:07 PM • 4446 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

04:03 PM • 10196 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 12011 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14838 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16863 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Boeing 737 MAX

Telegram

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99329 views

Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer. Despite being in remission in April 2024, the disease returned, forcing her to end her career.

Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne has died of a rare cancer at the age of 43. In October 2023, she announced that she was suffering from adrenocortical carcinoma, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Dequenne's relatives and agent said that the award-winning actress died on Sunday in a hospital near Paris.

In April 2024, Dequenne shared the inspiring news of a complete remission, expressing her determination to return to her career and the life she had.

I almost forgot, because today after 13 days I was leaving the hospital... What a difficult battle

- she wrote on social media.

But later her health deteriorated when she had a relapse of the disease at the end of last year. On December 1, the actress told French TV show TF1 that she was focusing on her health, and publicly acknowledged that her condition was deteriorating.

"I know I won't live as long as planned," she said.

Reference

Emilie Dequenne was born on August 29, 1981 in Belgium. Her first role in the Dardenne brothers' film "Rosetta" marked the beginning of her acting career. Dequenne then won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999.

She then distinguished herself in such films as "Brotherhood of the Wolf" directed by Christophe Gans (2001), "The Housekeeper" by Claude Berri (2002) and "Very Merry Widows" by Catherine Corsini (2003).

Dequenne has also received a number of other awards for appearing in mostly French-language films, including the 2009 film "The Girl on the Train" and the 2012 drama "Our Children".

In 2010, she attended the Cannes Film Festival with a special screening of Frank Richard's "The Pack".

She then returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her triumph with the Dardenne brothers and promote the English-language disaster film "Survive," which was released that year.

In an interview with The Action, Dequenne said she didn't know she was sick when she was filming the movie. It was the last film she starred in before her illness forced her to stop working.

She is survived by her husband Michel Ferracci and daughter.

Addition

Prince Frederick of Luxembourg died at the age of 22 from a rare genetic disease. Shortly after the death of Prince Frederick, a video was published on Instagram that touched fans of the son of Robert of Luxembourg and Julie de Nassau.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Paris
Belgium
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$83,993.20
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.41
Золото
$3,246.85
Ethereum
$1,596.03