In Kharkiv region 5 people were injured, a large-scale fire broke out at an enterprise due to enemy strikes: the consequences were shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy shelling of the Kharkiv region, five people were injured. At night, a drone hit a civilian enterprise, causing a large fire with an area of 1000 square meters.
Over the past day, five citizens were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling, at night the enemy hit a civilian enterprise with a drone, a large-scale fire occurred, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the Main Department of the National Police in the region reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Details
"The enemy used KABs, FPV drones, UAVs against the civilian population. Kupyansk, Chuguyiv, and Bohodukhiv districts were under fire. A civilian enterprise, more than 20 residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, and a warehouse building were damaged," the police said.
As Syniehubov clarified on social networks, on March 17 at 03:20 in the village of Kamyana Yaruga, Chuguyiv district, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise as a result of a "Shahed" UAV hitting. The fire engulfed the building on an area of 1000 sq. m.
According to the police, a 1968-year-old civilian man was injured in the city of Kupyansk the day before as a result of being hit by a guided aerial bomb. He sustained explosive injuries, but refused hospitalization.
In the village of Velyka Shapkiwka, three women, 66, 75 and 56 years old, as well as a 66-year-old man, were injured by a KAB hit. All were hospitalized.