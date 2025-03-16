Waltz: The US will proceed from its own interests in the issue of liberating the territories of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
US Presidential Advisor Waltz stated that the Trump team sees the possibility of a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war in exchange for concessions. He emphasized the reality of the situation on the ground.
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz claims that Putin will definitely consider a ceasefire, while President Trump's national security team will consider a number of things that the head of the Kremlin wants to see. According to Waltz, the outlines of an agreement to end the war may take into account aspects of "security guarantees", but within the framework of "the reality of the situation on the ground".
The fundamental aspect of President Trump's approach is that, as you know, it has to be permanent. This is what we keep hearing from Ukrainians, that, you know, we can't have a situation where it keeps falling apart. At the same time, we are engaging with the Russians.
The US president's adviser noted that Washington had heard from President Putin that he would definitely consider a ceasefire.
There are other things he would like to see, and that President Trump's national security team is considering in the coming days. So this "back and forth" diplomacy is ongoing.
We have to ask ourselves, is this in our national interest? Is this realistic? We have talked about this with the Europeans and the Ukrainians. Are we going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil, including Crimea?
He also said the following:
"The Biden administration's strategy has been that we will do this for as long as it takes, no matter what the timeframe, which is essentially an endless war, in a situation where we are literally losing hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of months. And it could escalate into World War III. ... We can talk about what is right and what is wrong. But we must also talk about the real situation on the ground. And that is what we are doing through diplomacy, through shuttle diplomacy, through indirect negotiations"
The United States noted that Ukraine's permanent membership in NATO is "incredibly unlikely".
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that negotiations with Putin are very difficult because he wants to destroy Ukraine. Therefore, maximum pressure on Russia is needed: sanctions, assets and arming Ukraine.
