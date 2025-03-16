Waltz: The US will proceed from its own interests in the issue of liberating the territories of Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16892 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107606 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169165 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106596 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343118 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173532 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144844 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196120 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124847 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108155 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
68%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38355 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85909 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23921 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11866 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20777 views
Waltz: The US will proceed from its own interests in the issue of liberating the territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44729 views

US Presidential Advisor Waltz stated that the Trump team sees the possibility of a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war in exchange for concessions. He emphasized the reality of the situation on the ground.

Waltz: The US will proceed from its own interests in the issue of liberating the territories of Ukraine

U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz claims that Putin will definitely consider a ceasefire, while President Trump's national security team will consider a number of things that the head of the Kremlin wants to see. According to Waltz, the outlines of an agreement to end the war may take into account aspects of "security guarantees", but within the framework of "the reality of the situation on the ground".

UNN reports with reference to ABC.

The fundamental aspect of President Trump's approach is that, as you know, it has to be permanent. This is what we keep hearing from Ukrainians, that, you know, we can't have a situation where it keeps falling apart. At the same time, we are engaging with the Russians.

- Waltz said.

The US president's adviser noted that Washington had heard from President Putin that he would definitely consider a ceasefire.

There are other things he would like to see, and that President Trump's national security team is considering in the coming days. So this "back and forth" diplomacy is ongoing.

Waltz said.

We have to ask ourselves, is this in our national interest? Is this realistic? We have talked about this with the Europeans and the Ukrainians. Are we going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil, including Crimea?

Waltz emphasized.

He also said the following:

"The Biden administration's strategy has been that we will do this for as long as it takes, no matter what the timeframe, which is essentially an endless war, in a situation where we are literally losing hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of months. And it could escalate into World War III. ... We can talk about what is right and what is wrong. But we must also talk about the real situation on the ground. And that is what we are doing through diplomacy, through shuttle diplomacy, through indirect negotiations"

For reference

The United States noted that Ukraine's permanent membership in NATO is "incredibly unlikely".

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that negotiations with Putin are very difficult because he wants to destroy Ukraine. Therefore, maximum pressure on Russia is needed: sanctions, assets and arming Ukraine.

Rutte after the "coalition of the willing" summit: NATO is resolute and united15.03.25, 18:39 • 94958 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Michael Waltz
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
