The Mayor of Venice awarded a Ukrainian who saved the life of a man wounded with a knife
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian soldier Yanis Tereshchenko, while on vacation in Venice, provided first aid to a man with a stab wound. The Mayor of Venice awarded him for his heroic act.
The Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, awarded Ukrainian soldier Yanis Tereshchenko, who saved a man after a stabbing. This is reported by UNN with reference to Corriere della Sera.
Details
It is noted that Yanis was on vacation with his wife and son and saved the life of a passerby. He provided medical assistance to a young Tunisian who was bleeding after being stabbed.
The mayor received him and gave him a book on the history of Marco Polo, a plaque with the Venetian lion, and tickets to the Museum of Natural History.
Thanks to the first aid kit that he always carries with him, and his efficiency, he stopped the bleeding, helping him until help arrived. My personal gratitude and the gratitude of all of Venice for this great gesture of humanity, courage and altruism
Yanis Tereshchenko said that since he came to the service, he always carries a first aid kit with him.
We, Ukrainians, have learned to take care of each other, and therefore we must be ready to intervene immediately if a bomb explodes. It was a simple operation for me, but if I hadn't been there, this guy would have died because he was losing so much blood from his thigh, and every second was crucial
A native of Odesa region added that after the vacation he will return to defend his land from the enemy.
Recall
