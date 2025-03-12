In Bukovyna, a man was trapped in a motor cultivator: rescuers freed him
Kyiv • UNN
A 60-year-old Bukovynian man got stuck in a motor cultivator during work. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extricated the victim, who was handed over to medics for hospitalization.
During the performance of household works, a 60-year-old man got stuck in a walk-behind tractor. Rescuers and medics had to be called for help.
UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Bukovyna: during the performance of household works, a 60-year-old man ended up under a walk-behind tractor and could not get out on his own
Rescuers arrived at the scene and unblocked the victim. The man was handed over to medics for further hospitalization.
Let us remind
In the Chernivtsi region, rescuers found a man who got lost in the forest near the village of Banyliv-Pidgirny. The victim spent almost three days in the forest, but was able to provide approximate coordinates of his location.
Two children were rescued in the waters of Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions07.03.25, 14:16 • 12795 views