Two children were rescued in the waters of Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, a 12-year-old boy fell through the ice on a pond, while in Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 12-year-old girl fell from a 4-meter dam into a lake. Both children were rescued thanks to timely intervention.
This was reported by State Emergency Service, as conveyed by UNN.
In the first case, the boy decided to take a shortcut home through a pond and told his classmates about it during the break. A teacher overheard the conversation and warned the student not to do that.
However, the boy still went through the water body and fell through the ice. At the time of the rescuers' arrival, he had been in the icy water for over 20 minutes. The child was brought to the shore and handed over to medics.
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, at the city lake of Tlumach, a passerby rescued a girl. She was near the lake with her friends and fell into the water from a 4-meter high dam.
The State Emergency Service urges parents to remind children about the dangers of being on ice, especially now when it is extremely thin.
Reminder
In February, five winter fishing enthusiasts got into trouble near the village of Novi Petrivtsi in Kyiv region - a 10-meter gap formed between them and the dry land. A diving rescue team was called to free them.