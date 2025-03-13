The risk of shutdown is increasing: Democrats promise to block the bill to prevent the government from shutting down
Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.
The Democratic Party in the US Senate will block the adoption of a Republican bill to extend government funding at the current level until the end of the fiscal year in September. This was stated by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.
Instead, Schumer called on his opponents to adopt his political force's plan to provide funding until April 11.
The publication notes that Schumer's statement "raised the stakes in the ongoing game between Republicans and Democrats in Congress" and increased the risk of a shutdown in the United States.
American stocks have taken a sharp hit due to President Donald Trump's latest threats to impose tariffs and fears that consumer and business uncertainty is already slowing the US economy
In turn, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he was ready to allow Democrats to vote on a short-term spending bill if they agree to all final votes on the House measure, known as CR (Continuing Resolution), by the deadline that expires at midnight on Friday.
Ultimately, we want to fund the government. I hope they do too. And the way to do that is to pass the CR
The publication adds that the most dedicated and active Democrats are demanding confrontation to curb efforts by Trump and Elon Musk to liquidate entire federal agencies. But many moderates want to wait and allow Trump to fail on economic issues.
On the eve of the US House of Representatives adopted a bill to prevent a government shutdown. Now the document must be approved by the Senate. This will require bipartisan support.
