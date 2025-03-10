"They want to destroy the country": Trump warned about a possible "shutdown" in the USA
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated about a possible government shutdown due to the actions of the Democratic Party. Congress plans to vote on a resolution for temporary funding to prevent a "shutdown."
The head of the White House, Donald Trump, does not rule out the possibility of a government shutdown in the United States. This was reported by UNN citing CNN.
Details
According to Trump, the so-called "shutdown" may occur due to the Democratic Party.
The Democrats want that. They want to destroy the country. So, I can’t tell you, but it could happen. It shouldn’t have happened, and it probably won’t
The publication notes that on Tuesday, Congress will vote on a resolution for temporary funding of the government, which runs out at the end of the week, thus helping to avoid a shutdown.
"This measure provides funding for the government until September 30 and aims to buy time for Trump and Republican leaders to manage key points of the president's agenda through Congress this summer," the article states.
Recall
In December 2024, the House of Representatives of the United States voted for a bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown. Previous attempts to reach agreements faced internal party disagreements among Republicans.
In the US Senate, Republicans blocked five resolutions in support of Ukraine07.03.25, 22:43 • 64987 views