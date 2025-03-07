In the US Senate, Republicans blocked five resolutions in support of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Five different resolutions regarding support for Ukraine were blocked by the Republican majority in the US Senate. The documents, submitted by Democrats and Bernie Sanders, included a call to condemn the Russian invasion and reaffirm support for Ukraine.
Five different resolutions in support of Ukraine, presented on Wednesday, March 5, for consideration by the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress by various senators, were blocked by the Republican majority. This was reported by Voice of America, citing the offices of the lawmakers who initiated the process, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that five senators brought each their version of the resolution project in support of Ukraine to a vote.
The text of each of these resolutions contained a call to "condemn the brutal invasion of Vladimir Putin into Ukraine and again emphasize the support of the United States for Ukraine and Western democracy
Voice of America reports that the authors of the resolutions were Democratic senators: Michael Bennet, Chris Van Hollen, Dick Durbin, Richard Blumenthal, and Peter Welch, as well as independent senator Bernie Sanders.
All legislative initiatives were blocked. It is noted that their consideration was not included in the voting protocol, thus there are no exact data on who voted "for" and who "against."
At the same time, it is reported that one of the opponents was the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Jim Risch, who has been a consistent supporter of aid to Ukraine.
This is not even a bill, it is just a resolution. There is no one who disagrees with its text. Personally, I completely agree with this opinion
However, he clarified that such a document would not affect Putin in any way.
Recall
A resolution project honoring the victims of Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression was submitted to the House of Representatives. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls on the Russian Federation to fulfill its international obligations.
