Massive drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure damaged, there are victims
UNN
As a result of the attack, infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Samara district were damaged. Two women were injured, one of them is in serious condition. Nikopol region is also under attack.
The enemy carried out another massive drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (OVA) Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

According to him, an infrastructure object was damaged in Dnipro. A fire broke out.
A 52-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds. She is in the hospital in moderate condition
According to him, the infrastructure was also damaged in the Samara district. There is also a fire there. In addition, a car was destroyed, and several others were damaged.
An apartment building, an administrative building, and outbuildings were also damaged. We continue to clarify the consequences
It is also noted that Nikopol region was also under attack. There, the enemy used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.
"Marhanetska, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities suffered. A 64-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized. A farm building was damaged," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA summarized.

Russian troops shelled Kherson, killing a 42-year-old woman. As a result of the artillery shelling, she sustained injuries incompatible with life.
