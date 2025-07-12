China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 13864 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 94828 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 118497 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 127858 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 83746 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 79087 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 69431 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62066 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49186 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38789 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
More Cyrillic, fewer foreign words: Putin approved "foundations of language policy"July 11, 08:13 PM • 3930 views
Trump may be denied speech in British Parliament during state visit - Sky NewsJuly 11, 08:37 PM • 7502 views
Massive night attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy under fireJuly 11, 09:29 PM • 17712 views
Trump considers new military aid package for Ukraine worth hundreds of millions of dollars - Politico10:27 PM • 7550 views
Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombs10:54 PM • 10939 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 94828 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 118497 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 145227 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 168565 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 202523 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 40239 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 46380 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 86978 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 105741 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 66728 views
Actual
Mikoyan MiG-29
Buk air defense system
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
B61 nuclear bomb

China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2938 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements about neutrality. ISW analysts believe this indicates an interconnected future for Beijing and Moscow.

China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW

The statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Wang Yi, that the PRC does not want Russia to lose in Ukraine, contradicts Beijing's public statements about neutrality in the war. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that PRC Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning neither confirmed nor denied information that Wang Yi made such a statement. She only reiterated that "China is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict" and that Beijing advocates for a diplomatic solution.

Wang Yi's statement indicates that Beijing and Moscow view their future as interconnected. This demonstrates the ineffectiveness of a policy based on separating Russia from the PRC in order to focus on the Indo-Pacific region

- analysts believe.

At the same time, they add that, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the continuation of the war is not in the interests of any party, which "contradicts the hint from Wang Yi's comments that Beijing might use the war in Ukraine to distract the West for as long as possible."

Recall

On July 3, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during four-hour talks with the European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, stated that Beijing cannot allow Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine.

Chinese suppliers provide Russia with components for attack drones - Bloomberg08.07.25, 10:25 • 1559 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Wang Yi (politician)
Institute for the Study of War
China
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9