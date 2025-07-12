China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW

The statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Wang Yi, that the PRC does not want Russia to lose in Ukraine, contradicts Beijing's public statements about neutrality in the war. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that PRC Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning neither confirmed nor denied information that Wang Yi made such a statement. She only reiterated that "China is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict" and that Beijing advocates for a diplomatic solution.

Wang Yi's statement indicates that Beijing and Moscow view their future as interconnected. This demonstrates the ineffectiveness of a policy based on separating Russia from the PRC in order to focus on the Indo-Pacific region - analysts believe.

At the same time, they add that, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the continuation of the war is not in the interests of any party, which "contradicts the hint from Wang Yi's comments that Beijing might use the war in Ukraine to distract the West for as long as possible."

Recall

On July 3, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during four-hour talks with the European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, stated that Beijing cannot allow Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine.

