US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 43426 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 81761 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 94215 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 122208 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 123535 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 116178 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222498 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69331 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85478 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138548 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Chinese suppliers provide Russia with components for attack drones - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Chinese suppliers play a key role in providing Russia with components for the production of attack drones used against Ukraine. 92% of foreign components in Russian drones are of Chinese origin, with supplies made directly and through intermediaries.

Chinese suppliers provide Russia with components for attack drones - Bloomberg

Chinese suppliers play an important role in providing the Russian army with components for the production of attack drones, which are then used in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication publishes documents stating that Chinese suppliers play a key role in providing Russia with components for the production of attack drones used against Ukraine. As the publication notes, a 2023 report by Ukrainian intelligence services states that among foreign components in Russian drones, 92% are of Chinese origin.

The supply of components is carried out both directly and through intermediaries in countries such as Turkey, UAE, and Hong Kong. Data on supplies were collected based on downed drones, as well as logistics documents and financial transactions. Specific Chinese companies and supply volumes are mentioned there, including contracts worth millions of dollars.

Journalists note: this is what allowed the Russians to establish serial production of drones and improve their quality in conditions of active radio countermeasures.

Against the backdrop of this information, the US and its allies may consider strengthening export controls. However, they admit that bypass routes through third countries remain vulnerable in sanction policy.

Recall

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy, stated that the number of Chinese components in Russian weapons has almost tripled since 2023. This allows the Russians to increase the production of UAVs and other weapons and increases the number of strikes on Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Hong Kong
United Arab Emirates
China
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
