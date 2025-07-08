Chinese suppliers provide Russia with components for attack drones - Bloomberg

Chinese suppliers play an important role in providing the Russian army with components for the production of attack drones, which are then used in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication publishes documents stating that Chinese suppliers play a key role in providing Russia with components for the production of attack drones used against Ukraine. As the publication notes, a 2023 report by Ukrainian intelligence services states that among foreign components in Russian drones, 92% are of Chinese origin.

The supply of components is carried out both directly and through intermediaries in countries such as Turkey, UAE, and Hong Kong. Data on supplies were collected based on downed drones, as well as logistics documents and financial transactions. Specific Chinese companies and supply volumes are mentioned there, including contracts worth millions of dollars.

Journalists note: this is what allowed the Russians to establish serial production of drones and improve their quality in conditions of active radio countermeasures.

Against the backdrop of this information, the US and its allies may consider strengthening export controls. However, they admit that bypass routes through third countries remain vulnerable in sanction policy.

Recall

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy, stated that the number of Chinese components in Russian weapons has almost tripled since 2023. This allows the Russians to increase the production of UAVs and other weapons and increases the number of strikes on Ukraine.