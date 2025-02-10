The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic military training program

A new version of the Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) program with an emphasis on psychological resilience is being implemented in the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The fifth edition of the Basic Combat Training Program (BCTP) is being implemented in the training centers where mobilization personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trained.

In the updated program, the total duration of training remains unchanged at 1.5 months (including recruits' days of rest), of which 41 days are allocated for classes, 6 for rest, and 1 for administrative issues. The total amount of training is 372 training hours.

Starting November 01, 2024, the term of the BZVP is 1.5 months.

The process was led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol.

We also know about the following innovations:

At the end of the year, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approved the program, which will come into force on February 10, 2025.

Among the key innovations of the updated LMI program:

the so-called “zero day”/“reset” day (adaptation of civilian to military environment) was introduced

increased content of psychological training

learning the Nettle software

advanced course in first aid

“marching” training (physical training) was added to build endurance of the military personnel.

The training program includes advanced shooting exercises with individual weapons at short distances (combat in direct contact with the enemy up to 100 meters) and at speed, for which additional ammunition is provided. - noted in a press release.

The program provides training in psychological resilience for military personnel by watching virtual reality films called “The First Battle.

The program includes four main blocks: