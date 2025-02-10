The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic military training program

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41208 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86597 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101538 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99874 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124628 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102464 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113211 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116830 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158702 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102939 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91566 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 62794 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105630 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99107 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116113 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158702 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149035 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181221 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105630 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136473 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138282 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166255 views
Actual
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic military training program

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic military training program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27853 views

A new version of the basic general military training program is being implemented in the Armed Forces training centers. The program includes psychological training, “Kropyva”, an expanded medical course, and new shooting exercises.

A new version of the Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) program with an emphasis on psychological resilience is being implemented in the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The fifth edition of the Basic Combat Training Program (BCTP) is being implemented in the training centers where mobilization personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trained.

In the updated program, the total duration of training remains unchanged at 1.5 months (including recruits' days of rest), of which 41 days are allocated for classes, 6 for rest, and 1 for administrative issues. The total amount of training is 372 training hours.

Starting November 01, 2024, the term of the BZVP is 1.5 months. 

The process was led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol.

Austin and Umerov discussed new military assistance and preparations for the Contact Group meeting09.12.24, 02:08 • 96914 views

We also know about the following innovations:

At the end of the year, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approved the program, which will come into force on February 10, 2025. 

Among the key innovations of the updated LMI program:

  • the so-called “zero day”/“reset” day (adaptation of civilian to military environment) was introduced
  • increased content of psychological training
  • learning the Nettle software
  • advanced course in first aid
  • “marching” training (physical training) was added to build endurance of the military personnel.

The training program includes advanced shooting exercises with individual weapons at short distances (combat in direct contact with the enemy up to 100 meters) and at speed, for which additional ammunition is provided. 

- noted in a press release.

Syrskyi names 8 main priorities after a year as AFU chief08.02.25, 15:38 • 33801 view

The program provides training in psychological resilience for military personnel by watching virtual reality films called “The First Battle.

The program includes four main blocks:

  • introductory course - 8 hours
  • individual training course - 107 hours
  • training of actions as part of a unit - 209 hours
  • comprehensive tactical training - 48 hours. 
Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising