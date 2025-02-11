Polygraph for foreigners in the Armed Forces: the government approved new rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules requiring foreigners and stateless persons who want to serve under contract in the Armed Forces, National Guard or State Special Transport Service to undergo a polygraph test.

This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

From now on, foreigners and stateless persons who want to serve under contract in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, or the State Special Transport Service will be subject to a polygraph test - Goncharenko said.

According to him, the Center for Recruiting Foreigners is receiving official authority for such inspections.

Polygraph will become part of a special pre-employment test - The MP added.

In 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine under contract as officers.

