Polygraph for foreigners in the Armed Forces: the government approved new rules
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mandatory polygraph test for foreigners who want to serve under contract in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Special Transport Service. The Center for Recruiting Foreigners has been officially authorized to conduct such tests.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules requiring foreigners and stateless persons who want to serve under contract in the Armed Forces, National Guard or State Special Transport Service to undergo a polygraph test.
This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.
According to him, the Center for Recruiting Foreigners is receiving official authority for such inspections.
Polygraph will become part of a special pre-employment test
In 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine under contract as officers.
