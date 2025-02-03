Wives of Ukrainian military will be simplified to obtain citizenship: Zelensky signs law
Kyiv • UNN
The President signed a law on a simplified procedure for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship for foreign wives of military personnel. The law provides for quotas for family reunification and the possibility of renewing citizenship.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill passed by the Verkhovna Rada in early January that will allow foreign spouses of Ukrainian military personnel to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill No. 12032.
Details
Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine
According to the draft law, the second spouse of a citizen of Ukraine who is performing military service or who has performed military service and died in the performance of (in connection with) his or her official duties or was discharged from military service on the grounds specified by law is entitled to file a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship in order to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.
A quota for family reunification is also provided: immigration quotas are set for foreigners who come to Ukraine to reunite with military personnel and the possibility of citizenship renewal is envisaged: the second spouse of foreigners who defended Ukraine will be able to renew Ukrainian citizenship.
Recall
In January, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading and in general a bill that would allow foreign spouses of Ukrainian military personnel to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure.
