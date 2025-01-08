Wives of Ukrainian soldiers will have easier access to citizenship: Rada adopts law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that will allow foreign wives of Ukrainian military personnel to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 12032.

Details

“The Verkhovna Rada has voted in favor of the draft law on citizenship, which improves legal regulation for those who defend Ukraine and their families (12032). There were 270 votes in favor,” Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the second spouse of a citizen of Ukraine who is performing military service or who has performed military service and died while performing (in connection with the performance of) official duties or was discharged from military service on the grounds specified by law, is entitled to submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship in order to obtain Ukrainian citizenship

A quota for family reunification is also provided: immigration quotas are set for foreigners who come to Ukraine to reunite with military personnel and the possibility of citizenship renewal is envisaged: the second spouse of foreigners who defended Ukraine will be able to renew Ukrainian citizenship.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces under contract as officers.