Wives of Ukrainian soldiers will have easier access to citizenship: Rada adopts law

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60293 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150479 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129073 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136575 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135052 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172927 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110982 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165464 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104519 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132491 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131450 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 47890 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101327 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150492 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165470 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193160 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131450 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143459 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135033 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152182 views
Wives of Ukrainian soldiers will have easier access to citizenship: Rada adopts law

Wives of Ukrainian soldiers will have easier access to citizenship: Rada adopts law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21060 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law simplifying the process of obtaining Ukrainian citizenship for foreign wives of military personnel. The document provides for special quotas for family reunification and the possibility of renewing citizenship.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that will allow foreign wives of Ukrainian military personnel to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 12032.

Details

“The Verkhovna Rada has voted in favor of the draft law on citizenship, which improves legal regulation for those who defend Ukraine and their families (12032). There were 270 votes in favor,” Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the second spouse of a citizen of Ukraine who is performing military service or who has performed military service and died while performing (in connection with the performance of) official duties or was discharged from military service on the grounds specified by law, is entitled to submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship in order to obtain Ukrainian citizenship

A quota for family reunification is also provided: immigration quotas are set for foreigners who come to Ukraine to reunite with military personnel and the possibility of citizenship renewal is envisaged: the second spouse of foreigners who defended Ukraine will be able to renew Ukrainian citizenship.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces under contract as officers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

