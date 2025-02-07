Rotations, new contract rules, abolition of conscription: Ukraine plans to change military service rules
Kyiv • UNN
The government has approved a draft presidential decree on reforming military service in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Security Service. The document provides for the abolition of conscript service, new rules for contracts and military rotation.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft presidential decree that will streamline military service. In particular, it is planned to introduce new rules for contracts, rotation, and abolish conscription. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.
Government approves a draft presidential decree that streamlines military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service
According to him, the decree will provide for:
- career after the war - the military will receive ranks and positions on a competitive basis (by rating), not just for length of service;
- rotation - the military will be transferred to other positions to gain experience;
- new contract rules - to streamline the system of signing and extending contracts;
- new types of service - basic military service and reserve service are added;
There will be no more conscript service - this format is being canceled.
Recall
The results of a comprehensive study of Ukraine's mobilization potential indicatethat under the new project of partial military service, from 300 to 800 thousand people could join the Armed Forces.