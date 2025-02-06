How many Ukrainians can be called up for military service? New research data

According to the new project of partial military service, between 300 and 800 thousand people can join the Armed Forces. This is evidenced by the results of a comprehensive study of Ukraine's mobilization potential.

They were presented to the public by the experts of the research and analytical group InfoLight.UA together with the Ukrainian Security Club, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Our research shows that 34.2% of Ukrainians are ready to be voluntarily mobilized if the military service model is introduced. Of these, 7.8% of respondents said they would definitely mobilize, and 26.4% said they would rather mobilize - Andriy Yeremenko, founder of Active Group, said.

What does partial military service mean?

The concept of partial military service involves a soldier serving in the army for 2-3 months, followed by six months of civilian life. According to Oleksandr Ivanov, the author of the new draft mobilization law, this may motivate more people to voluntarily join the Armed Forces. Thus, if this happens, it will be possible to transfer active military personnel from full to partial service.

Those people who have served, for example, three years during the full-scale invasion, can now go for six months and be with their families and friends. This is very important, it will greatly increase the motivation of the soldiers who are now at the front - Oleksandr Ivanov noted.

The developers also expect the potential reform to reduce tension in society, as there will be no need for mass recruitment of new military personnel due to constant losses.

No demobilization now, the issue of rotation is allegedly being worked out - response of the General Staff to the MP's letter

There will be no need to mobilize 18-year-olds. And the soldiers who went to the NWC will return to their units. Therefore, the situation at the front may stabilize. After all, the army will receive a new resource for constant rotation in positions. It will be possible to carry out rotation not individually, but by companies.

In addition, there should be a differentiated financial support, depending on the percentage of time a person serves.

For example, a serviceman who serves 25% of the time in a month receives 50% of his base salary for the same time, and one who serves 100% of the time receives 150% of his base salary.

Such a model, according to Oleksandr Ivanov, would also eliminate citizens' evasion from service and restore the state's credibility, which in turn could encourage Ukrainians to return from abroad.

New scheme of mobilization evasion set up in Kharkiv TCR, searches conducted - SBI

Ukraine's foreign policy will also benefit. Under the new conditions, our country can show resilience to its Western partners and strengthen its position in possible negotiations with the enemy.

To arrive at such provisions in the development of the draft partial service, 1200 people were surveyed and 100 persons liable for military service were interviewed. The situation around mobilization was also mathematically modeled based on game theory and analysis of international experience.

The interviews show that people are ready to defend the country, but they need clear rules of the game and the ability to combine service with civilian life. Partial military service can become the social contract that is so lacking now - said Yuriy Goncharenko, head of InfoLight.UA

According to the developers, to implement the project, it is necessary to involve a total of about three million Ukrainian citizens. They propose to start with an experiment. Transfer 2-3 brigades of the Armed Forces to the partial service scheme. Then expand the program to all brigades.

If half of the army goes home tomorrow, Putin will kill us all: Zelensky on demobilization