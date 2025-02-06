How many Ukrainians can be called up for military service? New research data

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52787 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100511 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113264 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116884 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160957 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104914 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101083 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78629 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109452 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103778 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120599 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160929 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151154 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183308 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103778 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109452 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137709 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139476 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167331 views
Actual
How many Ukrainians can be called up for military service? New research data

How many Ukrainians can be called up for military service? New research data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92250 views

The study showed that 34.2% of Ukrainians are ready to mobilize voluntarily if a new model of service is introduced. The concept envisages 2-3 months of service and six months of civilian life.

According to the new project of partial military service, between 300 and 800 thousand people can join the Armed Forces. This is evidenced by the results of a comprehensive study of Ukraine's mobilization potential.

They were presented to the public by the experts of the research and analytical group InfoLight.UA together with the Ukrainian Security Club, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Our research shows that 34.2% of Ukrainians are ready to be voluntarily mobilized if the military service model is introduced. Of these, 7.8% of respondents said they would definitely mobilize, and 26.4% said they would rather mobilize

- Andriy Yeremenko, founder of Active Group, said. 

What does partial military service mean?

The concept of partial military service involves a soldier serving in the army for 2-3 months, followed by six months of civilian life. According to Oleksandr Ivanov, the author of the new draft mobilization law, this may motivate more people to voluntarily join the Armed Forces. Thus, if this happens, it will be possible to transfer active military personnel from full to partial service.

Those people who have served, for example, three years during the full-scale invasion, can now go for six months and be with their families and friends. This is very important, it will greatly increase the motivation of the soldiers who are now at the front

- Oleksandr Ivanov noted. 

The developers also expect the potential reform to reduce tension in society, as there will be no need for mass recruitment of new military personnel due to constant losses.

No demobilization now, the issue of rotation is allegedly being worked out - response of the General Staff to the MP's letter24.01.25, 13:47 • 24347 views

There will be no need to mobilize 18-year-olds. And the soldiers who went to the NWC will return to their units. Therefore, the situation at the front may stabilize. After all, the army will receive a new resource for constant rotation in positions. It will be possible to carry out rotation not individually, but by companies.

In addition, there should be a differentiated financial support, depending on the percentage of time a person serves.

For example, a serviceman who serves 25% of the time in a month receives 50% of his base salary for the same time, and one who serves 100% of the time receives 150% of his base salary.

Such a model, according to Oleksandr Ivanov, would also eliminate citizens' evasion from service and restore the state's credibility, which in turn could encourage Ukrainians to return from abroad.

New scheme of mobilization evasion set up in Kharkiv TCR, searches conducted - SBI29.01.25, 11:48 • 37550 views

Ukraine's foreign policy will also benefit. Under the new conditions, our country can show resilience to its Western partners and strengthen its position in possible negotiations with the enemy.

To arrive at such provisions in the development of the draft partial service, 1200 people were surveyed and 100 persons liable for military service were interviewed. The situation around mobilization was also mathematically modeled based on game theory and analysis of international experience.

The interviews show that people are ready to defend the country, but they need clear rules of the game and the ability to combine service with civilian life. Partial military service can become the social contract that is so lacking now

According to the developers, to implement the project, it is necessary to involve a total of about three million Ukrainian citizens. They propose to start with an experiment. Transfer 2-3 brigades of the Armed Forces to the partial service scheme. Then expand the program to all brigades.  

If half of the army goes home tomorrow, Putin will kill us all: Zelensky on demobilization27.01.25, 21:04 • 52020 views

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

SocietyPolitics

Contact us about advertising