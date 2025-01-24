No demobilization now, the issue of rotation is allegedly being worked out - response of the General Staff to the MP's letter

The issue of terms of service remains relevant. The rotation and dismissal of servicemen is still being considered, but without determining the terms of demobilization. This was the answer given by the General Staff to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports .

I received a response from the General Staff to my petition for demobilization 18 months later. This is the same one that Zelensky had been responding to for almost two years. And again, no sensations: there will be no demobilization now. - wrote the MP on his social media page.

Goncharenko noted that according to the military department's response, the issue of rotation and dismissal of servicemen is allegedly being worked out - this requires additional regulatory changes and, most importantly, consideration of defense needs.

Honcharenko does not hide his disappointment: "In a month, it will be three years of full-scale war. And in all this time, the issue of adequate service terms has not been resolved.

Recall

The draft law on demobilization is ready to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It will take another 3 months to work out the mechanisms of implementation and replacement of the military, the First Deputy Defense Minister said.

MP: Demobilization of military is unlikely in Ukraine today