MP: Demobilization of military is unlikely in Ukraine today

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50565 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147507 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127429 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135052 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134078 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110683 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164116 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104455 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

MP: Demobilization of military is unlikely in Ukraine today

MP: Demobilization of military is unlikely in Ukraine today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22873 views

The Defense Ministry and the General Staff are focused on rotating front-line units instead of demobilizing them. The Verkhovna Rada summons Prime Minister Shmyhal due to the lack of a draft law on demobilization.

There are discussions about the demobilization of the military, but under the current conditions of mobilization, this is unlikely. Currently, more attention is being paid to the rotation of units on the front line. This was stated by Roman Kostenko, MP, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing, UNN reports.

"We had a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, and talked about this particular draft law (on demobilization - ed.). They pay more attention to the rotation of units on the front line. That is why the focus is on rotation, and the Ministry of Defense and the government involved are paying attention to this. There are discussions about demobilization, but I will say once again that under the current conditions of mobilization it is unlikely," Kostenko said.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada voted to summon Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to parliament. The reason for the summons is the law on demobilization, which the Cabinet of Ministers was supposed to draft but has not yet done so.

MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko believesthat it is impossible to make a decision on demobilization of the military at the moment, but it is necessary to introduce a rotational system.

In November 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, commenting on the draft law on rotation and demobilization, notedthat work was underway in this direction.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

