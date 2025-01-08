MP: Demobilization of military is unlikely in Ukraine today

There are discussions about the demobilization of the military, but under the current conditions of mobilization, this is unlikely. Currently, more attention is being paid to the rotation of units on the front line. This was stated by Roman Kostenko, MP, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing, UNN reports.

"We had a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, and talked about this particular draft law (on demobilization - ed.). They pay more attention to the rotation of units on the front line. That is why the focus is on rotation, and the Ministry of Defense and the government involved are paying attention to this. There are discussions about demobilization, but I will say once again that under the current conditions of mobilization it is unlikely," Kostenko said.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada voted to summon Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to parliament. The reason for the summons is the law on demobilization, which the Cabinet of Ministers was supposed to draft but has not yet done so.

MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko believesthat it is impossible to make a decision on demobilization of the military at the moment, but it is necessary to introduce a rotational system.

In November 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, commenting on the draft law on rotation and demobilization, notedthat work was underway in this direction.