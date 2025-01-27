Time for growth: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 27 - February 2

This week has prepared us a lot of surprises. About what awaits us in the period from January 27 to February 2 especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

This week we are in for a lot of interesting astrological events that promise to be airy and romantic. The time is filled with new opportunities, global decisions and harmony in relationships - told the astrologer.

According to Ksenia Basilenko, the first important aspect will be Pluto and Mercury: the conjunction of knowledge and power.

"Pluto recently entered Aquarius, where it will remain for 24 years, changing the world order. This event has already begun to manifest: last week Pluto made its first conjunction with the Sun, symbolizing leadership and power. We are witnessing the emergence of powerful figures who can have a major impact on the future.

This week Pluto will form a precise conjunction with Mercury, the planet of knowledge and communication," the astrologer said.

This connection is particularly active in the first half of the week and will bring, she said:

Major discoveries, primarily in the field of technology, as Aquarius is associated with progress and innovation;

Important statements that could change the course of events;

Nuclear power solutions, as Pluto is nuclear related.

"For each of us, this conjunction opens the door to rethinking life, making life-changing decisions and inspiration. Acquaintances made at this time can have a magical influence on the future. Be attentive to your words and thoughts - they have a special power", - said Ksenia Basilenko.

New Moon in Aquarius: the beginning of new plans

On January 29 at 14:35 Kiev time there will be a new moon in the sign of Aquarius. This new moon will be not only significant, but also soft. It is, according to the astrologer, ideal for:

Reflect on your desires and begin to realize them;

Make plans for the future;

Create harmonious relationships in society through Jupiter's aspect to the Sun and Moon.

"The energy of this time is enhanced by the conjunction of Mercury with Pluto and the favorable aspect of retrograde Mars with Saturn, which helps to remove aggression, act steadily and according to the plan. Use this day for reflection and goal-setting," the astrologer believes.

Venus and Neptune aspect: love and creativity

By the end of the week, we will have an exact conjunction of Venus and Neptune in Pisces. These planets create an incredible atmosphere of love and creativity. What does this mean for us?

Singles may meet their other half.

People of the arts will find inspiration, leading to the creation of masterpieces or new ideas.

There will be peace and understanding in families.

This is a great time to address your feelings, to fill your inner world with harmony and joy.

"This week offers many opportunities for personal and collective growth. Be attentive to the energy of each day, use it to improve your life, find inspiration and establish harmony. Let this week be the beginning of something wonderful!", - wished the astrologer.

ARIES

There will be many powerful opportunities for you this week, and you will find support among friends and like-minded people. You can create your team and boldly realize all your plans. Special luck awaits those who are engaged in new technologies. Try to pay attention to the outside world. This week you will have great luck in love, as well as success in matters related to home and real estate.

TAURUS

This week you feel inspired and energized. Great opportunities open up in front of you that will bring you many favorable changes, especially in your career and when starting your own business. You will receive support from both your management and team, as well as from your friends. A friendly relationship could develop into something more.

GEMINI

This week the wishes and plans you conceive at the time of the new moon will gain more power. This is a great time to travel and possibly emigrate or return to your homeland. At work, you may be celebrated and offered a promotion. There may also be an office romance, and luck in personal affairs will be on your side.

CANCER

This week you will be filled with energy and good mood. Your organization and determination will surprise others and bring incredible results. You will be able to cope with any difficult tasks that come your way. Opportunities for business expansion and successful investments are also very high. Positive changes await you in love.

LEO

This week gives you a chance to build harmonious relationships with your surroundings and find strong business partners. You will also be able to solve all complex legal issues and benefit from investments. Luck may accompany you in your personal life - you may meet your other half or strengthen existing relationships.

VIRGO

This is a productive week to realize your plans and important positions in your professional activities. You can successfully change your activities, create a great team and establish relationships with your colleagues. In your personal life, you will be able to meet your soulmate and it will be a chance to build a deep and long-lasting relationship.

LIBRA

This week you will find wonderful opportunities for recreation, bright impressions and love adventures. Don't miss the chance to find a vacation opportunity. The week will be especially successful for creative scales - show your creativity. You can take up your favorite hobby or become a freelancer, so that your activity brings you pleasure and financial stability.

SCORPIO

This week will be filled with opportunities for your family - both for its creation and for establishing relationships with your relatives. You'll be able to resolve real estate issues, settle inheritances, and settle long-term household matters. Happiness in love also awaits you.

SAGITTARIANS

This week will be full of meetings and dynamic events. Your word will have a special power, especially if you are a public speaker, coach, teacher or blogger - it will bring you incredible success. Changes are possible in your personal life - you may meet your other half, or if you already have a family, you may find harmony in your relationship.

CAPRICORN

This week gives you the opportunity to increase your capital and start a profitable business. At the time of the new moon, focus on your desires and business plans. Luck will accompany you and love - perhaps you will suddenly meet your other half. This week you should improve relations with your loved ones in established relationships.

AQUARIUS

This week will be special for you, as the power of your thoughts will be at its peak. Take advantage of the new moon to write down all your plans and desires - they are sure to come true. This is a time to work on yourself and your self-development. You will also be lucky in the material world - perhaps you will receive a big profit or a gift from your loved one. In love, also expect great and favorable changes.

PISCES

This week you will be in a special state of mind - you will be relaxed, romantic and in tune with the world. Take advantage of this state at the time of the new moon and write down your plans and desires. This is a great time for creative Pisces - you can realize your potential. Also, don't forget to work on yourself and get serious about your inner issues. It may be worth taking a vacation and finding a new resource. You will be lucky in love.