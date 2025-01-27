Time for growth: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 27 - February 2

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96543 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107386 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103610 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53126 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118661 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58892 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113280 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29689 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156382 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23812 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27295 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118661 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140035 views
Actual
Time for growth: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 27 - February 2

Time for growth: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 27 - February 2

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127456 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about important astrological events of the coming week. Pluto-Mercury conjunction, new moon in Aquarius and Venus-Neptune conjunction are expected.

This week has prepared us a lot of surprises. About what awaits us in the period from January 27 to February 2 especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

This week we are in for a lot of interesting astrological events that promise to be airy and romantic. The time is filled with new opportunities, global decisions and harmony in relationships

- told the astrologer.

According to Ksenia Basilenko, the first important aspect will be Pluto and Mercury: the conjunction of knowledge and power.

"Pluto recently entered Aquarius, where it will remain for 24 years, changing the world order. This event has already begun to manifest: last week Pluto made its first conjunction with the Sun, symbolizing leadership and power. We are witnessing the emergence of powerful figures who can have a major impact on the future.

This week Pluto will form a precise conjunction with Mercury, the planet of knowledge and communication," the astrologer said.

This connection is particularly active in the first half of the week and will bring, she said:

  • Major discoveries, primarily in the field of technology, as Aquarius is associated with progress and innovation;
    • Important statements that could change the course of events;
      • Nuclear power solutions, as Pluto is nuclear related.

        "For each of us, this conjunction opens the door to rethinking life, making life-changing decisions and inspiration. Acquaintances made at this time can have a magical influence on the future. Be attentive to your words and thoughts - they have a special power", - said Ksenia Basilenko.

        New Moon in Aquarius: the beginning of new plans

        On January 29 at 14:35 Kiev time there will be a new moon in the sign of Aquarius. This new moon will be not only significant, but also soft. It is, according to the astrologer, ideal for:

        • Reflect on your desires and begin to realize them;
          • Make plans for the future;
            • Create harmonious relationships in society through Jupiter's aspect to the Sun and Moon.

              "The energy of this time is enhanced by the conjunction of Mercury with Pluto and the favorable aspect of retrograde Mars with Saturn, which helps to remove aggression, act steadily and according to the plan. Use this day for reflection and goal-setting," the astrologer believes.

              Venus and Neptune aspect: love and creativity

              By the end of the week, we will have an exact conjunction of Venus and Neptune in Pisces. These planets create an incredible atmosphere of love and creativity. What does this mean for us?

              Singles may meet their other half.

              People of the arts will find inspiration, leading to the creation of masterpieces or new ideas.

              There will be peace and understanding in families.

              This is a great time to address your feelings, to fill your inner world with harmony and joy.

              "This week offers many opportunities for personal and collective growth. Be attentive to the energy of each day, use it to improve your life, find inspiration and establish harmony. Let this week be the beginning of something wonderful!", - wished the astrologer.

              ARIES

              There will be many powerful opportunities for you this week, and you will find support among friends and like-minded people. You can create your team and boldly realize all your plans. Special luck awaits those who are engaged in new technologies. Try to pay attention to the outside world. This week you will have great luck in love, as well as success in matters related to home and real estate.

              TAURUS

              This week you feel inspired and energized. Great opportunities open up in front of you that will bring you many favorable changes, especially in your career and when starting your own business. You will receive support from both your management and team, as well as from your friends. A friendly relationship could develop into something more.

              GEMINI

              This week the wishes and plans you conceive at the time of the new moon will gain more power. This is a great time to travel and possibly emigrate or return to your homeland. At work, you may be celebrated and offered a promotion. There may also be an office romance, and luck in personal affairs will be on your side.

              CANCER

              This week you will be filled with energy and good mood. Your organization and determination will surprise others and bring incredible results. You will be able to cope with any difficult tasks that come your way. Opportunities for business expansion and successful investments are also very high. Positive changes await you in love.

              LEO

              This week gives you a chance to build harmonious relationships with your surroundings and find strong business partners. You will also be able to solve all complex legal issues and benefit from investments. Luck may accompany you in your personal life - you may meet your other half or strengthen existing relationships.

              VIRGO

              This is a productive week to realize your plans and important positions in your professional activities. You can successfully change your activities, create a great team and establish relationships with your colleagues. In your personal life, you will be able to meet your soulmate and it will be a chance to build a deep and long-lasting relationship.

              LIBRA

              This week you will find wonderful opportunities for recreation, bright impressions and love adventures. Don't miss the chance to find a vacation opportunity. The week will be especially successful for creative scales - show your creativity. You can take up your favorite hobby or become a freelancer, so that your activity brings you pleasure and financial stability.

              SCORPIO

              This week will be filled with opportunities for your family - both for its creation and for establishing relationships with your relatives. You'll be able to resolve real estate issues, settle inheritances, and settle long-term household matters. Happiness in love also awaits you.

              SAGITTARIANS

              This week will be full of meetings and dynamic events. Your word will have a special power, especially if you are a public speaker, coach, teacher or blogger - it will bring you incredible success. Changes are possible in your personal life - you may meet your other half, or if you already have a family, you may find harmony in your relationship.

              CAPRICORN

              This week gives you the opportunity to increase your capital and start a profitable business. At the time of the new moon, focus on your desires and business plans. Luck will accompany you and love - perhaps you will suddenly meet your other half. This week you should improve relations with your loved ones in established relationships.

              AQUARIUS

              This week will be special for you, as the power of your thoughts will be at its peak. Take advantage of the new moon to write down all your plans and desires - they are sure to come true. This is a time to work on yourself and your self-development. You will also be lucky in the material world - perhaps you will receive a big profit or a gift from your loved one. In love, also expect great and favorable changes.

              PISCES

              This week you will be in a special state of mind - you will be relaxed, romantic and in tune with the world. Take advantage of this state at the time of the new moon and write down your plans and desires. This is a great time for creative Pisces - you can realize your potential. Also, don't forget to work on yourself and get serious about your inner issues. It may be worth taking a vacation and finding a new resource. You will be lucky in love.

              Lilia Podolyak

              Lilia Podolyak

              Society
              instagramInstagram
              kyivKyiv

              Contact us about advertising