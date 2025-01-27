Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has condemned the actions of the M23 rebels who captured the key city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo after attacking the Congolese army, and stressed that Ukraine is ready to actively participate in the provision of humanitarian assistance, in particular in the field of food security, as well as in the elimination of the consequences of the armed conflict. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Ukraine is watching with concern the escalation of hostilities in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We strongly condemn the violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC and the seizure of settlements in North Kivu province by M23 militants. We consider unacceptable the spreading of threats of further seizure of other cities and territories of the DRC, which is a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the parties to find ways to end hostilities, achieve sustainable peace and finally resolve the armed conflict, which has led to irreparable human losses of Congolese and the destruction of the country's civilian infrastructure.

“In this regard, we support international efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern DRC peacefully, in particular within the framework of the Luanda process, which is being mediated by Angola. Ukraine is ready to actively contribute to the provision of humanitarian assistance, in particular in the field of food security, as well as to the elimination of the consequences of the armed conflict. We emphasize the need to stabilize the security situation as soon as possible to prevent further regional destabilization and the escalation of the conflict into a full-scale war,” the ministry said.

Recall

Rebels from the M23 group claimedto have captured the key city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after an offensive against the Congolese army.