Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79727 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97271 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130780 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103632 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113420 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53672 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118814 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113437 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30500 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79727 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130780 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156456 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27764 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113437 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118814 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140072 views
Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62926 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the actions of M23 rebels who seized the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Luanda process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has condemned the actions of the M23 rebels who captured the key city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo after attacking the Congolese army, and stressed that Ukraine is ready to actively participate in the provision of humanitarian assistance, in particular in the field of food security, as well as in the elimination of the consequences of the armed conflict. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Ukraine is watching with concern the escalation of hostilities in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We strongly condemn the violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC and the seizure of settlements in North Kivu province by M23 militants. We consider unacceptable the spreading of threats of further seizure of other cities and territories of the DRC, which is a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter 

- the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the parties to find ways to end hostilities, achieve sustainable peace and finally resolve the armed conflict, which has led to irreparable human losses of Congolese and the destruction of the country's civilian infrastructure.

“In this regard, we support international efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern DRC peacefully, in particular within the framework of the Luanda process, which is being mediated by Angola. Ukraine is ready to actively contribute to the provision of humanitarian assistance, in particular in the field of food security, as well as to the elimination of the consequences of the armed conflict. We emphasize the need to stabilize the security situation as soon as possible to prevent further regional destabilization and the escalation of the conflict into a full-scale war,” the ministry said.

Recall

Rebels from the M23 group claimedto have captured the key city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after an offensive against the Congolese army.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
angolaAngola
ukraineUkraine
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

