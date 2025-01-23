ukenru
02:39 PM • 101100 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102191 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110179 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112835 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134369 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104334 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137351 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103833 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113480 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

What happened? Sokur's roommate's flower boutique suddenly closed after he was fired from the State Tax Service

What happened? Sokur's roommate's flower boutique suddenly closed after he was fired from the State Tax Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 335186 views

The Lebedeva flower aesthetic boutique in the Leonardo business center, owned by Alina Lebedeva, is not working for technical reasons. The business owner is a roommate of former acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur.

The Lebedeva flower aesthetic boutique, owned by Alina Lebedeva, a roommate of former acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur, is not working for technical reasons. According to the security guards of the Leonardo business center, the store has not yet opened in 2025, UNN writes.

Successful success

Earlier, during the investigation into the alleged attempted assassination attempt, Yevhen Sokur told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an inspection of Yevhen Sokur . In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmed that they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NAPC, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his partner Alina lived together.

Later, it became clear why Sokur did not mention his roommate in his declarations. As it turned out, he lives with Alina Lebedieva. According to the Youcontrol system, Alina Lebedieva registered as an individual entrepreneur on August 3, 2022. The main KVED of activity  is retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pets and pet food in specialized stores. It is worth noting that Sokur was promoted to a senior position in the tax office less than three months earlier, in May 2022.

In a little over a year of work during the full-scale war, Alina Lebedieva's business was going so well that on her birthday, November 1, 2023, she announced the opening of a flower boutique in the heart of the capital, in the Leonardo business center.

The head of the #SaveFOP movement, Serhiy Dorotych, suggested that Sokur's stunning success was due to another very interesting aspect: the legalization of funds through her business.

Something went wrong

The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the decision to appoint Yevhen Sokur, a former assistant to MP Danylo Hetmantsev, as acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Later, it became known that Sokur again became an assistant to Hetmantsev.

UNN decided to ask how Alina Lebedeva's business is going after the career swings of her common-law husband, Yevhen Sokur.

It turns out that the flower boutique in the Leonardo business center is closed. According to a security guard at the business center, the store has not opened in 2025.  However, there is a notice on the boutique's door that it will be closed from January 13 to 24.

Image

Through the glass doors of the boutique on the afternoon of January 23, no preparations for the store's opening were visible.

Image

UNN tried to order flowers from Alina Lebedeva's boutique, but they said that they were closed until January 24 for technical reasons.

It is worth noting that after it became known that Alina Lebedieva is the mysterious common-law wife of Yevhen Sokur, she deleted all posts from her Instagram page . In addition, the page of her store has not been updated since December 30.

Of course, we can assume that she decided to take a vacation for the New Year's holidays, or that after Sokur left the tax office, she realized that the flower business would no longer be such a stunning success.

Recall

Sokur is being investigated for an official crime. This case was opened by the SBI on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022 to revoke Ukrtatnafta's license for fuel production. Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and the state's defense capability. The State Bureau of Investigation reported to UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

