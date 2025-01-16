France and Britain in talks to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine - The Telegraph

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 125773 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115027 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123055 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124463 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155056 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107806 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104128 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113723 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107750 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137106 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105845 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111518 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 125774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155057 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137106 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129532 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147152 views
France and Britain in talks to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine - The Telegraph

France and Britain in talks to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine - The Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123776 views

Macron and Starmer are discussing the possibility of deploying French and British peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after a potential peace deal. The proposal comes amid expectations of Trump's pressure for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are discussing sending British and French soldiers to Ukraine as peacekeeping forces after any potential agreement to end the war. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Macron supports this idea and has already spoken about it with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland.

The newspaper also adds that Downing Street and Elysee Palace spokespeople do not deny that Starmer and Macron discussed this possibility during a meeting in Chequers last week.

Officials in London and Paris have kept the details of the conversations secret. However, numerous senior British government sources have emphasized that Starmer has not yet fully considered the deal.

The Telegraph quotes one of the Whitehall sources: “There are issues about what we could support, what we would like to support, and the wider question of the threat these troops might be exposed to and whether this is an escalation.

The proposal comes as European leaders are trying to decide how to continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty, as US President-elect Donald Trump insists that Kyiv should conclude a peace deal with Russia,

- the publication emphasizes.

It is noted that the public position of the British government is that Western allies should provide Zelenskyy with as much support as possible, and Ukrainians should decide when and whether to hold peace talks.

In private conversations, ministers and officials are speculating that Trump will force Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, and attempts are being made to map out what will happen next.

One of the ideas that is now increasingly being discussed not only in public debate but also behind closed doors in Westminster is whether Western troops can guarantee any peace terms.

Speculation revolves around the idea that Russia could retain the Ukrainian territories it has seized as part of a peace deal-although there is much uncertainty about this prospect.

If this happens, European leaders are thinking about what can be done to ensure that the rest of Ukraine is protected from any future Russian attacks,

- the publication summarized.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock announced her readiness to consider the participation of German peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and the United Kingdom are also discussing the possibility of deploying their troops to the front line.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

