It is a forced step: General Staff on the situation with the transfer of military air forces to assault troops

The General Staff assured that there are no plans to transfer the acutely shortage of specialists from the Air Force to infantry units. However, due to the difficult situation at the front, certain categories of Air Force personnel are being reinforced by the ground and air assault troops. UNN reports with reference to the statement of the General Staff in Telegram.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially informs that there have been no plans to transfer the acutely shortage of specialists of the Air Force engineering and aviation service who maintain aircraft to infantry units," the General Staff said in a statement.

Instead, as noted, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is increasing the number of technical and flight personnel.

At the same time, certain categories of personnel of the Air Force, as well as other branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after preliminary training in training centers, reinforce the Army, Air Assault Forces, etc - , the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation at the front is not easy, with many areas lacking infantrymen. "The decision to reinforce the ground brigades at the front line with servicemen from other branches of the Armed Forces is a forced step of the military leadership to strengthen our defense," the General Staff added.

However, it was emphasized that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prohibited the transfer of high-tech specialists and those who had been trained abroad on foreign models of weapons and military equipment from their positions.

Context

According to the MPs, technicians and mechanics are being transferred from air units en masse, which may affect the combat capability of the aviation. Today, the parliament failed to summon the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces to explain the transfer of air force specialists to the infantry.