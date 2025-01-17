Five cozy family series: what to watch on a winter weekend

Unexpected twists of fate, magic and witchcraft, life-changing good deeds - all this is for lovers of cozy, family-friendly movies. UNN offers a selection of incredible series that you can watch this weekend with the whole family.

Ted Lasso 2020 - In the film, a determined British businesswoman Rebecca Welton receives the rights to a professional football club during a divorce from her husband and the first thing she does is fire the misogynistic coach and start looking for a replacement. Welton makes a strange choice in favor of Ted Lasso, an unknown coach of the American football team from the college of Wichita, Kansas, which shocks the players, fans and the press. After moving to London, the man who does not realize the difference between American and regular football gets to work.

Genre: Series, Drama, Comedy, Sports

Country: UK, USA

Director: Tom Marshall, Declan Lowney, Elliot Hegarty

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Weddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Gantt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Stephen Manas

The Good Witch 2015-2021 - the series tells the story of the mysterious Cassie Nightingale, the owner of the magical shop "Bell, Book and Candle" in the small town of Middleton. Cassie has special powers - she can predict events and help people through her intuition and magic. Together with her daughter Grace, who also has similar abilities, they support the townspeople, helping them overcome difficulties. At the same time, a new neighbor arrives in town, Dr. Sam Radford and his son Nick, and their lives change dramatically when they meet Cassie.

Genre: Series, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy

Country: Canada, USA

Director: Craig Price, Laurie Lind, Stefan Skiney

Cast: Kathryn Bell, Catherine Disher, James Denton, Kylie Evans, Sarah Power, Bailey Madison, Reese Matthew Bond, Peter McNeill, Mark Bendavid, Paul Miller

Call the Midwife 2012 - A young nurse named Jenny Lee comes to the Nonnatus Monastery, where she is to take over the duties of a midwife. Her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship for almost a year, dies. The monastery she arrives at is located in the London neighborhood of Pollard. It is considered one of the most dysfunctional places in the British capital in the 1950s. Receiving up to eighty births a month, the protagonist shares with young mothers the joy of being involved in the emergence of new life, thus finding her vocation.

Genre: Series, Drama, Historical

Country: United Kingdom

Director: Sid Macartney, David O'Neill, Juliet May

Cast: Jessica Raine, Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Egatter, Stephen McGann, Judy Parfitt, Cliff Parisi, Helen George, Linda Bassett

Schitt's Creek 2015-2020 - the series tells the story of the Rose family, which had to face a lot of trouble. Johnny Rose is the head of the family and a billionaire who managed to make a fortune on a video store chain. Moira is his wife, who is a well-known soap opera actress. Other members of this family are two children - hipster David and socialite Alexis. For almost all their lives, this family has lived in prosperity and is not used to denying themselves anything. None of them could even think that one day their lives would change in the most radical way. One day, Johnny's business fails, and the family is forced to move to the small rural community of Shitts Creek, which they bought a few years ago for fun.

Genre: Series, Comedy

Country: Canada, USA

Director: Paul Fox, Jerry Ciccoritti, Jordan Canning

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Gara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan

Parks and Recreation 2009-2015 - Leslie Knope, an employee of the Parks and Recreation Department, once realizes that she is not bringing any benefit to the community, so she decides to change the city for the better. However, her efforts are often hampered by her own incompetence, bureaucracy, selfish neighbors, and developers. Leslie's skeptical boss Ron, her enterprising coworker Tom, and the state auditor Ben help her in her endeavors, and sometimes stand in the way. Leslie also works closely with a local nurse who becomes the new director of public relations for the city's health department-and her best friend.

Genre: Series, Comedy

Country: USA

Directors: Dean Holland, Michael Schur, Ken Whittingham

Cast: Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Gair, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jay Jackson, Paul Schneider