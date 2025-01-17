Five cozy family series: what to watch on a winter weekend

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102216 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102772 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110763 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137994 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117024 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122710 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79912 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117832 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53686 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57068 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102216 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135275 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137994 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158749 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37472 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57068 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117832 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122710 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141170 views
Actual
Five cozy family series: what to watch on a winter weekend

Five cozy family series: what to watch on a winter weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 207163 views

A selection of five popular series of different genres for the whole family to watch. From the sports comedy Ted Lasso to the magical drama The Good Witch, everyone will find something for themselves.

Unexpected twists of fate, magic and witchcraft, life-changing good deeds - all this is for lovers of cozy, family-friendly movies. UNN offers a selection of incredible series that you can watch this weekend with the whole family.

Ted Lasso 2020 - In the film, a determined British businesswoman Rebecca Welton receives the rights to a professional football club during a divorce from her husband and the first thing she does is fire the misogynistic coach and start looking for a replacement. Welton makes a strange choice in favor of Ted Lasso, an unknown coach of the American football team from the college of Wichita, Kansas, which shocks the players, fans and the press. After moving to London, the man who does not realize the difference between American and regular football gets to work.

Genre: Series, Drama, Comedy, Sports

Country: UK, USA

Director: Tom Marshall, Declan Lowney, Elliot Hegarty

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Weddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Gantt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Stephen Manas

The Good Witch 2015-2021 - the series tells the story of the mysterious Cassie Nightingale, the owner of the magical shop "Bell, Book and Candle" in the small town of Middleton. Cassie has special powers - she can predict events and help people through her intuition and magic. Together with her daughter Grace, who also has similar abilities, they support the townspeople, helping them overcome difficulties. At the same time, a new neighbor arrives in town, Dr. Sam Radford and his son Nick, and their lives change dramatically when they meet Cassie.

Genre: Series, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy

Country: Canada, USA

Director: Craig Price, Laurie Lind, Stefan Skiney

Cast: Kathryn Bell, Catherine Disher, James Denton, Kylie Evans, Sarah Power, Bailey Madison, Reese Matthew Bond, Peter McNeill, Mark Bendavid, Paul Miller

Call the Midwife 2012 - A young nurse named Jenny Lee comes to the Nonnatus Monastery, where she is to take over the duties of a midwife. Her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship for almost a year, dies. The monastery she arrives at is located in the London neighborhood of Pollard. It is considered one of the most dysfunctional places in the British capital in the 1950s. Receiving up to eighty births a month, the protagonist shares with young mothers the joy of being involved in the emergence of new life, thus finding her vocation.

Genre: Series, Drama, Historical

Country: United Kingdom

Director: Sid Macartney, David O'Neill, Juliet May

Cast: Jessica Raine, Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Egatter, Stephen McGann, Judy Parfitt, Cliff Parisi, Helen George, Linda Bassett

Schitt's Creek 2015-2020 - the series tells the story of the Rose family, which had to face a lot of trouble. Johnny Rose is the head of the family and a billionaire who managed to make a fortune on a video store chain. Moira is his wife, who is a well-known soap opera actress. Other members of this family are two children - hipster David and socialite Alexis. For almost all their lives, this family has lived in prosperity and is not used to denying themselves anything. None of them could even think that one day their lives would change in the most radical way. One day, Johnny's business fails, and the family is forced to move to the small rural community of Shitts Creek, which they bought a few years ago for fun.

Genre: Series, Comedy

Country: Canada, USA

Director: Paul Fox, Jerry Ciccoritti, Jordan Canning

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Gara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan

Parks and Recreation 2009-2015 - Leslie Knope, an employee of the Parks and Recreation Department, once realizes that she is not bringing any benefit to the community, so she decides to change the city for the better. However, her efforts are often hampered by her own incompetence, bureaucracy, selfish neighbors, and developers. Leslie's skeptical boss Ron, her enterprising coworker Tom, and the state auditor Ben help her in her endeavors, and sometimes stand in the way. Leslie also works closely with a local nurse who becomes the new director of public relations for the city's health department-and her best friend.

Genre: Series, Comedy

Country: USA

Directors: Dean Holland, Michael Schur, Ken Whittingham

Cast: Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Gair, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jay Jackson, Paul Schneider

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising