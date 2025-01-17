Agreement between Israel and Hamas: will the arrangement fail

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121220 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122784 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150410 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104097 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113699 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134614 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111040 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108755 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150410 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169392 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146449 views
Actual
Agreement between Israel and Hamas: will the arrangement fail

Agreement between Israel and Hamas: will the arrangement fail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 198852 views

There is a risk that the war in Gaza will continue. The signed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas may come into force only on Monday. The Israeli government will meet only on Saturday evening to vote on the agreement.

Negotiations between Israel and the Hamas group on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have reached the home stretch. On January 16, all parties signed the document, having made final changes to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. However, the process of its implementation is under threat

UNN collected the details of the latest events and analyzed what will happen next together with an expert.

According to Israeli media reports, under the agreement, Hamas and allied militant groups must release 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. In return, Israel must release hundreds of Palestinians from prison. It is expected that once the agreement comes into force, it will allow some civilians to return to northern Gaza, and humanitarian organizations will be able to deliver aid to the destroyed areas.

This could be the first temporary cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip in more than a year and only the second since the start of Israel's large-scale military campaign against Hamas.

Failure of agreements: what was the reason

However, a few days after the preliminary agreement, the situation escalated. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas had put forward new demands at the "last minute" that contradicted previous agreements. 

"Hamas is creating a last-minute crisis by violating the agreed terms of the agreement," the Israeli government said in a statement. It also emphasized that the Cabinet of Ministers would not meet to approve the agreement until Hamas abandons its attempts to make changes.

According to Israeli sources, the main controversy concerns the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released under the agreement. Hamas demands guarantees regarding specific individuals, but Israel insists on its own selection criteria. Despite this, negotiations continue.

Israel strikes Gaza, kills Hamas militant

While diplomatic disputes continued, the Israeli army continued operations in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 16, one of the militants of the Nuhba special unit, Mohammed Hasham Zahedi Abu Ar-Rus, was killed. Israeli intelligence services believe him to be involved in the attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, during which hundreds of civilians were killed. 

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also reported strikes on about 50 targets in Gaza. They included weapons depots, rocket launchers, and command posts of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The military emphasized that measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties before the strikes.

What's Next? Truce or new escalation

According to the plan, Israel was supposed to reduce the number of air strikes on Gaza from January 17, and the first hostages were to be released on January 18. However, due to a delay in the approval of documents, the process may be delayed by at least one day.

The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers must officially approve the agreement before it can enter into force. However, there are pitfalls here as well. Under Israeli law, opponents of the deal have the right to petition the Supreme Court within 24 hours. Since many government officials are religious Jews who observe the Sabbath, the Cabinet postponed consideration of the agreement until the evening of January 18. This means that the final decision can only be made on Sunday, and the truce can begin on Monday.

Why did the deal fail? Expert opinion

Political analyst Taras Zahorodniy also believes that the truce remains in question.

Well, it is clear that they have already had many such agreements, and not all of them have been fulfilled, not all of them have been fully implemented. Therefore, it is possible that there will be further destruction of Hamas, because such an agreement in this case cannot be beneficial to Israel. A defeated Hamas will not actually control the territory of Gaza, but will control Israel, which will create risks of new attacks for it. That is why there has been no cessation of hostilities, and further strikes against Hamas are possible

- said Taras Zahorodnyi.

In his opinion, the deal can be concluded when Trump comes to power, because he needs the laurels of a peacemaker, not Biden, who is leaving office.

Add

Although a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has been formally agreed upon, its implementation remains in question. New Hamas demands and bureaucratic procedures of the Israeli government have become a stumbling block.

If a compromise is not found in the coming days, there is a risk that the war in Gaza will continue.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldPublications
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising