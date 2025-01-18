Ukraine is intensifying all legal efforts to return foreign touring artists suspected of crimes. This is reported by "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation has announced that it will take all available legal measures to return to Ukraine those who have been suspected of committing crimes in absentia. According to the agency's spokeswoman, Tetyana Sapian, all possible mechanisms of international legal cooperation will be used for this purpose.

Investigative authorities are confident that they have identified the suspects' countries of residence and will work with partner institutions to organize their extradition.

The investigation is guessing which country the suspect is in. And they will do everything to bring him back to Ukraine. But we can do this only through legal means. All the levers that are possible in the context of international legal cooperation will be used - said spokeswoman Tetiana Sapian.

Cheaper than touring from Russia: students of “lPR” universities will be sent to rebuild Lysychansk and Rubizhne - Luhansk RMA