“Square is the legacy of Instagram": social network changes the format of the profile grid

The appearance of the profile grid on Instagram has changed. From now on, posts will be displayed as rectangles, not squares as before. The changes are expected to be implemented over the weekend.

This is reported by The Verge, UNN.

Details

According to the media, businessman and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the changes expected this weekend.

I know that some of you really like squares. And square photos are a kind of Instagram legacy. But at the moment, most of what's being uploaded, both photos and videos, are in a vertical format - Mosseri said.

The businessman also added that “it's offensive to cut them off too much.

Mosseri admits that such a change will not be immediately welcomed by users.

I think that in the long run, people will be thrilled that more of their photos and more of their videos will be displayed on their profile as they were intended, rather than being “aggressively” cropped - Mosseri said.

Recall

