Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at once

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv for almost three hours tonight, using several types of weapons at once. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Kharkiv was under a massive combined attack for almost three hours. The enemy used several types of weapons at once – guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and kamikaze drones. - the report says.

Preliminary, 4 strikes with guided aerial bombs, 2 strikes with ballistic missiles, and about 15 "Shahed" attacks were recorded.

Recall

On the night of July 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with KABs, causing explosions in the Kyiv district. As a result of the strike, residential buildings, warehouses, and private cars were damaged, and two people were injured.