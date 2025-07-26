$41.770.01
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 994 views

On the night of July 26, Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in the Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, and three people were injured.

On the night of July 26, the Russian army struck the city of Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, with a missile and 10 drones, causing a fire and injuring three people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. UNN writes.

Details

Syniehubov noted that the enemy launched missile and 10 UAV strikes on the city of Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and two people were injured.

Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of injured had increased to three people.

Recall

This night, Kharkiv suffered an almost three-hour massive combined attack. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and kamikaze drones, delivering 4 KAB strikes, 2 ballistic strikes, and about 15 Shahed attacks.

Olga Rozgon

