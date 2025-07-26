Strikes at European airports this weekend could jeopardize the holidays of thousands of passengers

On Saturday, July 26, airports in Italy will be paralyzed due to mass strikes. This is expected to affect the operations of a number of airlines, including Ryanair, EasyJet, Volotea, and Wizz Air. This is reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Italian airport workers will hold a four-hour nationwide strike, which could lead to flight delays and cancellations. They are demanding increased safety, improved working conditions, and a better work-life balance. Another demand is the renewal of national contracts.

It is noted that strikes will also take place at airports in Spain and Portugal, further exacerbating the potential chaos that travelers will face.

In Italy, the strikes will affect Milan-Malpensa, Milan-Linate, Rome-Fiumicino, Florence, Naples, and Venice airports. At Milan-Linate airport, Swissport employees, who handle boarding and passenger registration, will also be on strike.

This Saturday's strike could also affect Spanish flights, as the crew and pilots of Volotea airline are also striking – it operates flights to over 100 European cities.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, employees of Groundforce, now known as Menzies Aviation, will be on strike. Their protest could seriously affect Lisbon airport. Here, employees will strike from 00:00 on July 26 to 00:00 on July 29. The protest will be repeated throughout the weekends in August, from 8 to 11, from 15 to 18, from 22 to 25, and from August 29 to September 1.

Large airports, including Lisbon, will be particularly affected.

What to do for tourists

Tourists are advised to check official information about strikes on the website of the Italian Ministry of Transport, and also not to hesitate to send inquiries to specific airlines and airports regarding their operations. It will also be useful to check the flight status before going to the airport.

It is noted that in Italy, the law requires that a minimum level of service be provided during a strike, ensuring that some flights will operate as usual. Thus, flights scheduled from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00 are unlikely to be affected by the planned strikes.

In some cases, travelers may also receive compensation.

