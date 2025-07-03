Thousands of passengers affected by flight cancellations amid French air traffic controllers' strike

Following Ryanair, a number of other European airlines are canceling or optimizing hundreds of flights in response to the announced strike by French air traffic controllers. Airlines have called on the EU to prepare a reform that would prevent such incidents in European airspace due to local strikes. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

The upcoming strike by French air traffic controllers has affected the operations of a number of European airlines.

EasyJet said it was canceling 274 flights during a two-day strike by French air traffic controllers over a dispute with management regarding staffing levels and old equipment.

In addition, British Airways owner IAG said it plans to use larger aircraft to minimize inconvenience for its passengers.

The strike will affect all flights using French airspace, leading to more widespread cancellations and delays across Europe and globally, the publication writes.

Ryanair said on Thursday it was forced to cancel 170 flights, affecting more than 30,000 passengers, due to a nationwide air traffic control strike in France scheduled for later in the day and Friday.