In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Thousands of passengers affected by flight cancellations amid French air traffic controllers' strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

European airlines are canceling hundreds of flights due to the announced strike by French air traffic controllers. Airlines have urged the EU to reform regulations to avoid similar incidents.

Following Ryanair, a number of other European airlines are canceling or optimizing hundreds of flights in response to the announced strike by French air traffic controllers. Airlines have called on the EU to prepare a reform that would prevent such incidents in European airspace due to local strikes. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

The upcoming strike by French air traffic controllers has affected the operations of a number of European airlines.

EasyJet said it was canceling 274 flights during a two-day strike by French air traffic controllers over a dispute with management regarding staffing levels and old equipment.

In addition, British Airways owner IAG said it plans to use larger aircraft to minimize inconvenience for its passengers.

The strike will affect all flights using French airspace, leading to more widespread cancellations and delays across Europe and globally, the publication writes.

Recall

Ryanair said on Thursday it was forced to cancel 170 flights, affecting more than 30,000 passengers, due to a nationwide air traffic control strike in France scheduled for later in the day and Friday.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Ryanair
France
Tesla
