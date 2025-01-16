Notre Dame de Paris sets attendance record after opening

A month after it opened to the public, Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral was visited by more than 800,000 people.

This is reported by La Parisien, UNN.

Details [1

It is reported that within a month of its opening to the public, Notre Dame Cathedral received more than 800,000 visitors.

Interestingly, about two-thirds of visitors come to the cathedral spontaneously, without booking a visit in advance, and wait in a live queue.

In the first days after the opening, this wait was about two hours, so those wishing to visit Notre Dame de Paris needed to have a lot of patience.The number of people inside is really limited. There should be no more than 2700 visitors.

According to Le Parisien, the daily attendance averages 29,000 people, or 32 people per minute. In addition, this means that it is quite possible that the number of visitors will reach one million in a week.

It's a huge success with very good reviews. Even after a long wait outside, people are impressed - say the cathedral staff.

Recall

In France , the rebuilt Notre Dame was inaugurated after the 2019 fire.