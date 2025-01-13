There are 270 checkpoints: National Police on counteracting the leakage of weapons from the territories where hostilities are taking place

Law enforcement officers are constantly taking measures to prevent the leakage of firearms, ammunition and explosives from the areas where hostilities are taking place to other regions of Ukraine. There are 270 checkpoints manned by military personnel around the clock. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in response to a request.

"The units of the National Police of Ukraine are constantly taking measures to counter the illegal trafficking of firearms, ammunition and explosives, to prevent the leakage of firearms, ammunition and explosives from the territories where hostilities are taking place to other regions of the country," the response to the request reads.

The National Police reported that there are 270 checkpoints in operation.

"Today, 270 checkpoints are operating around the clock with the involvement of the National Guard of Ukraine, the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine," the response to the request states.

Addendum

In particular, in 2024, there was more than one news item in the media and social networks about the use and explosions of grenades in cities. In particular, on July 7 it was reportedthat in Lutsk, an unknown man threw a grenade at people from a car window.

In the summer, children found a grenadeon a playground in Gostomel, Kyiv region.

In the spring, a man in Brovary exploded a grenade, injuring a police officer.