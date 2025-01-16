Biden delivered a farewell speech in the Oval Office of the White House as he prepares to end his presidential term next week. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Reflecting on his legacy and the accomplishments of his administration, Biden said he hopes they will last for years to come.

It will take time to feel the full impact of what we have done together. But the seed has been sown, and it will grow and bloom for decades - Biden said.



He listed some of the accomplishments of his presidency, including lowering drug prices for seniors, passing gun safety laws, and helping veterans get medical care.

Biden also boasted of foreign policy achievements and pointed to how he had “strengthened NATO.

Ukraine remains free, and we are ahead of our competition with China and much more, - Biden said.



Recall

Joe Biden saidthat Putin planned to seize Kyiv in three days, but the US president visited the Ukrainian capital instead. Biden emphasized the successes in supporting Ukraine and preventing a conflict between the nuclear powers.