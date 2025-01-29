Spain allocates 10 million euros to Ukraine and expands support: what is known

Spain will allocate another 10 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This is reported by the press release of the Spanish Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares arrived in Ukraine on an official visit to assess the consequences of the war and reaffirm Spain's support.

Spanish Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine: what's on the visit program

The visit began in Lviv, where Albares met with Ukrainian authorities. His program included diplomatic talks, support for reconstruction and humanitarian initiatives. Special attention was paid to cultural revival, which was reflected in the opening of a new cultural center. This space, created with the support of Spain and UNESCO, is designed to promote cultural development even in the face of military challenges.

Significant emphasis was placed on financial assistance, which has already exceeded 100 million euros in humanitarian contributions and 400 million euros aimed at restoring the country. In addition, during a visit to a Lviv hospital, Albares announced the deployment of Spanish medical specialists to support local doctors.

An important part of the visit was a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiga, where the parties discussed the security situation and the continuation of military assistance, including the supply of weapons and training of the Ukrainian military in Spain. As part of this support, about 7,000 soldiers have already been trained.

The minister also reaffirmed Spain's unwavering support for Ukraine's European integration course, noting that Spain has been and remains committed to Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He emphasized that a peaceful settlement is impossible without taking Ukraine's position into account, and that Europe's security is inextricably linked to Ukraine's sovereignty.

At the end of his visit, Albares paid tribute to the victims at the Lviv cemetery and visited the historic city center with representatives of UNESCO and the Ukrainian government. He also visited the FestRepúblik art space, which symbolizes the resilience of culture in the face of war.

Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of education: what it provides for