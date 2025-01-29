Spain allocates 10 million euros to Ukraine and expands support: what is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 74500 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 94245 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109997 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130133 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103527 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134357 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103735 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113409 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102507 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51155 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118193 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 56582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112767 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 74500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130133 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134357 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156102 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 21951 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25650 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112767 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118193 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139912 views
Spain allocates 10 million euros to Ukraine and expands support: what is known

Spain allocates 10 million euros to Ukraine and expands support: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111579 views

During his visit to Lviv, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced new humanitarian aid. Spain also confirmed military support and training for the Ukrainian military.

Spain will allocate another 10 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This is reported by the press release of the Spanish Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares arrived in Ukraine on an official visit to assess the consequences of the war and reaffirm Spain's support.

Spanish Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine: what's on the visit program28.01.25, 13:15 • 22074 views

The visit began in Lviv, where Albares met with Ukrainian authorities. His program included diplomatic talks, support for reconstruction and humanitarian initiatives. Special attention was paid to cultural revival, which was reflected in the opening of a new cultural center. This space, created with the support of Spain and UNESCO, is designed to promote cultural development even in the face of military challenges.

Significant emphasis was placed on financial assistance, which has already exceeded 100 million euros in humanitarian contributions and 400 million euros aimed at restoring the country. In addition, during a visit to a Lviv hospital, Albares announced the deployment of Spanish medical specialists to support local doctors.

An important part of the visit was a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiga, where the parties discussed the security situation and the continuation of military assistance, including the supply of weapons and training of the Ukrainian military in Spain. As part of this support, about 7,000 soldiers have already been trained.

The minister also reaffirmed Spain's unwavering support for Ukraine's European integration course, noting that Spain has been and remains committed to Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He emphasized that a peaceful settlement is impossible without taking Ukraine's position into account, and that Europe's security is inextricably linked to Ukraine's sovereignty.

At the end of his visit, Albares paid tribute to the victims at the Lviv cemetery and visited the historic city center with representatives of UNESCO and the Ukrainian government. He also visited the FestRepúblik art space, which symbolizes the resilience of culture in the face of war.

Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of education: what it provides for28.01.25, 19:27 • 34080 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
unescoUNESCO
european-unionEuropean Union
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising