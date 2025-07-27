EU cuts aid to Ukraine by €1.5 billion due to NABU and SAPO decisions - NYT

The European Union is cutting part of its aid to Ukraine due to a decision to de facto eliminate the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). This is stated in a New York Times article, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, Ukraine will receive 1.5 billion euros less than previously planned. At the same time, it is noted that this decision is not final – aid of 50 billion euros can still be restored if conditions are met. In particular, this refers to carrying out reforms that would bring Ukraine closer to Europe, as well as taking steps to combat corruption.

The NYT writes that the decision of the Ukrainian authorities regarding NABU and SAPO raised many questions among Ukraine's partner countries. In particular, James Wasserstrom, an American anti-corruption expert, said that "there is irritation with Zelensky in the donor community."

The publication also writes that the decision of the Ukrainian authorities signaled the readiness of the European Union to make remarks regarding the state of domestic policy during the war with Russia.

Recall

On July 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAPO.

Before that, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAPO. The document was supported by 263 MPs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO on the same day.

UNN also reported that the Verkhovna Rada is convening a meeting on July 31 to consider, among other things, urgent presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO, which will be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.