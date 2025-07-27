US Secretary of State named likely Republican presidential candidate in 2028 27 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that Vice President J.D. Vance could be the Republican presidential candidate in the 2028 election. Rubio considers Vance a "great candidate" and a "close friend."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio does not rule out that J.D. Vance, who currently holds the position of Vice President, could become the Republican Party's candidate in the 2028 presidential election. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Rubio, Vance "would be a great candidate." He believes that the current Vice President has the potential to become a presidential candidate in 2028.
I think J.D. Vance would be a great candidate. If he decides he wants it. I hope he really intends to do it.
Rubio also called Vance a "close friend."
He's a close friend, and I hope he intends to do it. I know it's early, but as Secretary of State, I don't interfere in politics. There are rules against my involvement in domestic politics, and I want to work as long as the President allows, until January 2029.
Recall
