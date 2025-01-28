ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of education: what it provides for

Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of education: what it provides for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34081 views

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on cooperation in secondary education. The document is aimed at improving the teaching of Spanish in Ukrainian schools and developing intercultural dialogue.

In Lviv, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Spain Andriy Sybiga and Jose Manuel Albares signed an administrative international agreement on cooperation in the field of general secondary education, which should help raise the quality standards of teaching Spanish in general secondary education institutions in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "the main purpose of the agreement is to improve the study of the Spanish language and culture in Ukraine, to promote intercultural dialogue, mobility and competitiveness of both countries.

The signing of the agreement will help raise the quality standards of Spanish language teaching in general secondary education institutions in Ukraine, as well as preserve and support schools with Spanish language and culture, where Spanish is taught as the first or second foreign language,

- the Foreign Ministry noted.

Recall

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares is on a visit to Ukraine. Albares, together with Ukrainian officials and the head of UNESCO, will open the first Cultural Hub in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCulture
unescoUNESCO
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

