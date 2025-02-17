At Kyiv school #309, during a festive event, students performed a skit in which one of the students "knocked down" an alleged employee of the territorial recruitment center with a punch. The incident caused a public outcry. The video was posted on Facebook by military man Vitaliy Sarantsev, UNN reports.

The footage shows how students staged the beating of a soldier during a school play.

Sarantsev emphasized that using the theme of war in school performances can be a way to comprehend the tragedy, but the beating of a Ukrainian soldier has nothing to do with art or education.

"This is already a symptom of a serious problem. This is neither art nor education, but a crisis of understanding who is the enemy and who is the defender.

How did we get to the point where mobilization, a necessary step for the country's survival, became the subject of ridicule at the level of school events? Isn't it because adults themselves are dispersing the narrative about the "criminal TCC" while the real criminals are sitting in the Kremlin?" the military wrote.

In his opinion, if children perceive the Ukrainian military as an enemy and a strike on them as a manifestation of heroism, this indicates a serious problem.

"If in the minds of Ukrainian children, the Ukrainian military is the enemy, and 'helping' them is a manifestation of heroism, then we all get a huge fat 'F'. But war doesn't give 'F's'..." Sarantsev summarized.

The Darnytsia District State Administration responded to the scandal by publishing an official statement:

"Regarding the situation at school #309. In order to investigate the fact recorded during a festive event at school No. 309, during which students demonstrated beating of a TCC representative, the Department of Education of the Darnytsia District State Administration has set up a commission.

Based on the results of the commission's work, an appropriate assessment of this case will be provided.

Law enforcement officers also joined the investigation.

The Kyiv police reported that juvenile police are already conducting an investigation, as information about the school play with the beating of the soldier appeared on social media.

"Employees of the juvenile prevention department of the Darnytsia Police Department are already communicating with the administration of the educational institution, as well as with the underage 'actors,'" reads the statement from law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

