Kyiv school shows skit with beating of 'TCC worker': police respond

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34276 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101782 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62963 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114455 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100422 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112685 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151492 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61507 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108202 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 74867 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 39263 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65739 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101782 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142282 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174693 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65739 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133575 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135459 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163818 views
Kyiv school shows skit with beating of 'TCC worker': police respond

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 158553 views

During a school event at school No. 309, students staged a beating of a TCC soldier. The incident caused a stir, a commission was set up to investigate, and law enforcement officers joined the case.

At Kyiv school #309, during a festive event, students performed a skit in which one of the students "knocked down" an alleged employee of the territorial recruitment center with a punch. The incident caused a public outcry. The video was posted on Facebook by military man Vitaliy Sarantsev, UNN reports. 

The footage shows how students staged the beating of a soldier during a school play.

Sarantsev emphasized that using the theme of war in school performances can be a way to comprehend the tragedy, but the beating of a Ukrainian soldier has nothing to do with art or education.

"This is already a symptom of a serious problem. This is neither art nor education, but a crisis of understanding who is the enemy and who is the defender.

How did we get to the point where mobilization, a necessary step for the country's survival, became the subject of ridicule at the level of school events? Isn't it because adults themselves are dispersing the narrative about the "criminal TCC" while the real criminals are sitting in the Kremlin?" the military wrote.

In his opinion, if children perceive the Ukrainian military as an enemy and a strike on them as a manifestation of heroism, this indicates a serious problem.

"If in the minds of Ukrainian children, the Ukrainian military is the enemy, and 'helping' them is a manifestation of heroism, then we all get a huge fat 'F'. But war doesn't give 'F's'..." Sarantsev summarized.

The Darnytsia District State Administration responded to the scandal by publishing an official statement:

"Regarding the situation at school #309. In order to investigate the fact recorded during a festive event at school No. 309, during which students demonstrated beating of a TCC representative, the Department of Education of the Darnytsia District State Administration has set up a commission.

Based on the results of the commission's work, an appropriate assessment of this case will be provided.

Law enforcement officers also joined the investigation.

The Kyiv police reported that juvenile police are already conducting an investigation, as information about the school play with the beating of the soldier appeared on social media.

"Employees of the juvenile prevention department of the Darnytsia Police Department are already communicating with the administration of the educational institution, as well as with the underage 'actors,'" reads the statement from law enforcement. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained two men who had beaten and robbed a serviceman. 

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

