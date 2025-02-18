The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103591 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68847 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115842 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100710 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112905 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152350 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66155 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109061 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80439 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73636 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103591 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115842 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152350 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143088 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175480 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73636 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133921 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135803 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views
The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 139839 views

The romantic comedy Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” grossed $14.9 million in the first three days of release in the UK. The film set a record for the genre and surpassed Oppenheimer in terms of opening receipts.

Universal's new film Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy”, debuted in the UK and Ireland with record box office receipts: in the first three days, the film grossed $14.9 million, and over the four weekends - $15.5 million. This is not only the best start of 2025, but also the highest-grossing debut of a romantic comedy in the history of the British box office.

This was reported by Variety, UNN.

Details [1

Universal reports that Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has grossed $14.9 million over a three-day weekend in the UK and Ireland on 2,250 screens since its premiere. The film surpassed the results of such films as Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades of Freedom.

It's also the 11th biggest launch for Universal in the UK, ahead of even Oppenheimer, Minions and Despicable Me 3.

The second place went to the superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World by Disney, which earned $8 million.

Universal's animated film Dogman dropped to third place in its second weekend, earning $2.3 million for a total of $7.1 million.

“Conclave and Brutalist triumph at BAFTA 2025: 4 awards each17.02.25, 20:10 • 120904 views

“Paramount's Eyes of the Heart debuted at number four with $895,867. Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King” from Disney took fifth place with $572,194 in its ninth weekend, bringing its total to $39 million. The prequel remains one of the highest-grossing films of the season.

At No. 6, Disney's Unknown grossed $445,505 over five weekends, reaching $13.7 million 

“Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 3 retained its seventh place with $299,600 in its eighth week, bringing its total to $31.6 million. Yash Raj Films' Chhaava took eighth place with $290,777, a strong debut for the Indian historical epic. 

“Universal's The Brutalist earned $204,109 in its fourth weekend and took ninth place. In total, the movie grossed $3.7 million.

The top ten is rounded out by Paramount's September 5, which grossed $195,654 in its second weekend, bringing its total to $1.4 million.

Five incredible romantic stories: what to watch on winter evenings15.02.25, 21:18 • 206328 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

irelandIreland
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

