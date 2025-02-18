The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK

Universal's new film Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy”, debuted in the UK and Ireland with record box office receipts: in the first three days, the film grossed $14.9 million, and over the four weekends - $15.5 million. This is not only the best start of 2025, but also the highest-grossing debut of a romantic comedy in the history of the British box office.

Universal reports that Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has grossed $14.9 million over a three-day weekend in the UK and Ireland on 2,250 screens since its premiere. The film surpassed the results of such films as Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades of Freedom.

It's also the 11th biggest launch for Universal in the UK, ahead of even Oppenheimer, Minions and Despicable Me 3.

The second place went to the superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World by Disney, which earned $8 million.

Universal's animated film Dogman dropped to third place in its second weekend, earning $2.3 million for a total of $7.1 million.

“Paramount's Eyes of the Heart debuted at number four with $895,867. Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King” from Disney took fifth place with $572,194 in its ninth weekend, bringing its total to $39 million. The prequel remains one of the highest-grossing films of the season.

At No. 6, Disney's Unknown grossed $445,505 over five weekends, reaching $13.7 million

“Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 3 retained its seventh place with $299,600 in its eighth week, bringing its total to $31.6 million. Yash Raj Films' Chhaava took eighth place with $290,777, a strong debut for the Indian historical epic.

“Universal's The Brutalist earned $204,109 in its fourth weekend and took ninth place. In total, the movie grossed $3.7 million.

The top ten is rounded out by Paramount's September 5, which grossed $195,654 in its second weekend, bringing its total to $1.4 million.

