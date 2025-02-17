“Conclave and Brutalist triumph at BAFTA 2025: 4 awards each

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27914 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54696 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112138 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116630 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150042 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

"Conclave and Brutalist triumph at BAFTA 2025: 4 awards each

“Conclave and Brutalist triumph at BAFTA 2025: 4 awards each

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120904 views

The Conclave and The Brutalist each won four awards at the BAFTA 2025 ceremony. “The Conclave won the Best British Film and Best Film prizes, and The Brutalist won in the Director's category.

Both films have increased their chances of becoming key heroes of the Oscar ceremony on March 2-3 in Los Angeles.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Euronews.

The main winner of the British Academy of Film Awards (BAFTA) was the film Conclave, a thriller directed by Edward Berger and starring Rafe Fiennes as a cardinal who watches the election of a new pope.

Image

The film covers all the intricacies of Vatican life from the moment of the Pope's death to the election of his successor; it also tells the secrets and tricks of the cardinals. “The Conclave won four Golden Masks, including Best British Film, Best Overall Film, Best Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay, but was a favorite in 12 nominations.

Image

We live in a time of democratic crisis. The institutions that unite us are being used to divide us. Sometimes it's hard to keep faith, and that's why we make films

- said Berger, accepting the award for Best British Film.

“The Brutalist, Brady Corbett's drama about a Hungarian architect working in the postwar United States, also won four BAFTA awards.

Image

“The Brutalist, a three-and-a-half-hour story about a Hungarian immigrant architect trying to rebuild his life in the United States after World War II, was also among the favorites. In the end, the winners were Brady Corbet, Best Director, and Adrien Brody, Best Actor.

Brody beat off strong competition from Timothy Chalamet, star of the Bob Dylan biopic Absolutely Fabulous, who came up empty-handed, and seven-time Bafta nominee and previous winner Ralph Fiennes.

Image

One of the main surprises of the evening was the victory of Mikey Madison in the Best Actress nomination for her role as an exotic dancer who fell in love with the son of a Russian oligarch in the film Anora.

Image

“Emilia Perez": a film that combines different genres of musical and crime, won in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Zoe Saldana won the Supporting Actress award for her role as a lawyer who helps a Mexican cartel leader (played by Gascon) fake his death and become a woman.

Full list of Bafta 2025 winners

Best Picture - Conclave

Best British film - The Conclave

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - Kneecap, Rich Peppiat (director, screenwriter)

Best Non-English Language Film - Emilia Perez

Best Documentary - Super/Human: The Story of Christopher Reeve

Best Animated Feature - Wallace and Gromit: The Blacklist

Best Children's and Family Film - Wallace and Gromit: The Blacklist

Best Director - Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

The best original script is

Best Original Screenplay - Real Pain

Best adapted script - Conclave

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Adrien Brody (The Brute)

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin, Brokenhearted

Best casting - Anora

Best Cinematography - The Brutalist

The best installation - Conclave

The best costumes - Wicked

The best makeup and hairstyle - The Substance

Best Original Music - The Brutalist

Best Production Design - Wicked

The best sound is Dune: Part 2

The best visual effects - Dune: Part 2

Best British short animated film - The Miracle

The best British short film is Rock, Scissors, Paper.

Rising Stars Award - David Jonsson.

Recall

The film Rock, Scissors, Paper starring Oleksandr Rudynskyi won the Best British Short Film nomination. The actor dedicated the BAFTA award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front.

The actress's scandalous posts may deprive Emilia Perez of her Oscar chances02.02.25, 12:33 • 111529 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

