“Conclave and Brutalist triumph at BAFTA 2025: 4 awards each

Both films have increased their chances of becoming key heroes of the Oscar ceremony on March 2-3 in Los Angeles.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Euronews.

The main winner of the British Academy of Film Awards (BAFTA) was the film Conclave, a thriller directed by Edward Berger and starring Rafe Fiennes as a cardinal who watches the election of a new pope.

The film covers all the intricacies of Vatican life from the moment of the Pope's death to the election of his successor; it also tells the secrets and tricks of the cardinals. “The Conclave won four Golden Masks, including Best British Film, Best Overall Film, Best Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay, but was a favorite in 12 nominations.

We live in a time of democratic crisis. The institutions that unite us are being used to divide us. Sometimes it's hard to keep faith, and that's why we make films - said Berger, accepting the award for Best British Film.

“The Brutalist, Brady Corbett's drama about a Hungarian architect working in the postwar United States, also won four BAFTA awards.

“The Brutalist, a three-and-a-half-hour story about a Hungarian immigrant architect trying to rebuild his life in the United States after World War II, was also among the favorites. In the end, the winners were Brady Corbet, Best Director, and Adrien Brody, Best Actor.

Brody beat off strong competition from Timothy Chalamet, star of the Bob Dylan biopic Absolutely Fabulous, who came up empty-handed, and seven-time Bafta nominee and previous winner Ralph Fiennes.

One of the main surprises of the evening was the victory of Mikey Madison in the Best Actress nomination for her role as an exotic dancer who fell in love with the son of a Russian oligarch in the film Anora.

“Emilia Perez": a film that combines different genres of musical and crime, won in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Zoe Saldana won the Supporting Actress award for her role as a lawyer who helps a Mexican cartel leader (played by Gascon) fake his death and become a woman.

Full list of Bafta 2025 winners

Best Picture - Conclave

Best British film - The Conclave

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - Kneecap, Rich Peppiat (director, screenwriter)

Best Non-English Language Film - Emilia Perez

Best Documentary - Super/Human: The Story of Christopher Reeve

Best Animated Feature - Wallace and Gromit: The Blacklist

Best Children's and Family Film - Wallace and Gromit: The Blacklist

Best Director - Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

The best original script is

Best Original Screenplay - Real Pain

Best adapted script - Conclave

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Adrien Brody (The Brute)

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin, Brokenhearted

Best casting - Anora

Best Cinematography - The Brutalist

The best installation - Conclave

The best costumes - Wicked

The best makeup and hairstyle - The Substance

Best Original Music - The Brutalist

Best Production Design - Wicked

The best sound is Dune: Part 2

The best visual effects - Dune: Part 2

Best British short animated film - The Miracle

The best British short film is Rock, Scissors, Paper.

Rising Stars Award - David Jonsson.

Recall

The film Rock, Scissors, Paper starring Oleksandr Rudynskyi won the Best British Short Film nomination. The actor dedicated the BAFTA award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front.

The actress's scandalous posts may deprive Emilia Perez of her Oscar chances