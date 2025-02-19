Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP

So far, more than 150 stolen exhibits from the Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O. Shovkunenko have been identified by the Russian occupiers. There is also evidence of the sale on the black market of archaeological objects that were looted in the temporarily occupied territories after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The United States has returned to Ukraine a number of archaeological items from different historical periods that were detained at customs. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office in response to a request.

The OGP informs that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Specialized Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have been conducting pre-trial investigations in a number of criminal proceedings related to the looting of cultural heritage sites.

Among them are museums in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O. Shovkunenko, Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore, Melitopol City Museum of Local Lore, Berdiansk Art Museum named after 1. Brodsky, from which tens of thousands of museum exhibits were stolen.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that due to the looting of museums by representatives of the aggressor state, as well as the theft of primary documents and electronic media on which all museum exhibits were recorded, it is currently impossible to establish the total amount and list of stolen items.

In addition, some museums (Melitopol City Museum of Local Lore, Berdiansk Art Museum named after I. Brodsky) are under occupation, which makes it difficult to establish a complete list of stolen property. So far, more than 150 stolen exhibits from K3 of the Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O. Shovkunenko have been identified - informs the CSO.

It is also reported that, along with this, there are facts of the sale on the black market of archaeological objects that were looted in the temporarily occupied territories after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian armed forces.

For example, the United States returned to Ukraine a number of archaeological items from different historical periods that had been detained at customs. These valuables were redirected to the United States from Russia. Among them. one flint axe of the V-III centuries BC. 2 iron blades of the VIII-III centuries BC, 2 iron blades of the VIII-X centuries, 1 iron blade with a tip of the mid-XI-XIII centuries, 1 iron dart point of the VIII-X centuries, 1 iron axe - a wedge of the XIII-X centuries, 1 iron axe - a wedge of the VIII-X centuries 3 iron tongs of the VIII - X centuries, 2 iron axes - tongs of the VIII - X centuries, etc - is reported in the response to the request.

In October 2024 , it was reportedthat 34,872 museum objects from the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine were stolen from 6 museums in 5 de-occupied regions of Ukraine. The actual return of cultural property can take years and decades.