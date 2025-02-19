Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37412 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115452 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100633 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112851 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152122 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64765 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108798 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78838 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71502 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103060 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142884 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71502 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133834 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135709 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164039 views
Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP

Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 151544 views

The United States has returned to Ukraine archaeological sites from various historical periods that were detained at customs.

So far, more than 150 stolen exhibits from the Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O. Shovkunenko have been identified by the Russian occupiers. There is also evidence of the sale on the black market of archaeological objects that were looted in the temporarily occupied territories after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The United States has returned to Ukraine a number of archaeological items from different historical periods that were detained at customs. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office in response to a request.

The OGP informs that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Specialized Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have been conducting pre-trial investigations in a number of criminal proceedings related to the looting of cultural heritage sites.

Among them are museums in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O. Shovkunenko, Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore, Melitopol City Museum of Local Lore, Berdiansk Art Museum named after 1. Brodsky, from which tens of thousands of museum exhibits were stolen.

UNESCO condemns Russia's attack on cultural heritage sites in Odesa on November 1407.02.25, 13:41 • 30326 views

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that due to the looting of museums by representatives of the aggressor state, as well as the theft of primary documents and electronic media on which all museum exhibits were recorded, it is currently impossible to establish the total amount and list of stolen items.

In addition, some museums (Melitopol City Museum of Local Lore, Berdiansk Art Museum named after I. Brodsky) are under occupation, which makes it difficult to establish a complete list of stolen property. So far, more than 150 stolen exhibits from K3 of the Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O. Shovkunenko have been identified

- informs the CSO.

1255 cultural heritage sites damaged in Ukraine due to war, most of them in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Culture03.01.25, 20:55 • 34107 views

It is also reported that, along with this, there are facts of the sale on the black market of archaeological objects that were looted in the temporarily occupied territories after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian armed forces.

For example, the United States returned to Ukraine a number of archaeological items from different historical periods that had been detained at customs. These valuables were redirected to the United States from Russia. Among them. one flint axe of the V-III centuries BC. 2 iron blades of the VIII-III centuries BC, 2 iron blades of the VIII-X centuries, 1 iron blade with a tip of the mid-XI-XIII centuries, 1 iron dart point of the VIII-X centuries, 1 iron axe - a wedge of the XIII-X centuries, 1 iron axe - a wedge of the VIII-X centuries 3 iron tongs of the VIII - X centuries, 2 iron axes - tongs of the VIII - X centuries, etc

- is reported in the response to the request.

AddendumAddendum

In October 2024 , it was reportedthat 34,872 museum objects from the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine were stolen from 6 museums in 5 de-occupied regions of Ukraine. The actual return of cultural property can take years and decades.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCulture
unescoUNESCO
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

