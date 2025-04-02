Missile attack with ballistics: occupiers struck Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported a missile attack and warned of possible repeated shelling.
The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics. This was reported by the Head of the Defense Council of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, reports UNN.
Kryvyi Rih. Missile attack. Ballistics. We understand everything, we are all working
According to him, repeated launches are possible.
Earlier
The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in a number of regions, and later reported a high-speed target from the south in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
The media reported a sound of an explosion in the city.